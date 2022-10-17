Quad City Arts and Azubuike African American Council for the Arts are partnering to curate a juried, group exhibition of artists of African descent.

The new show will be juried by a group of Quad-Cities based African-American artists, along with Azubuike Arts and Quad City Arts, according to a Monday release.

All artists of African descent residing within a 250-mile radius of the QC area are invited to submit up to four artworks of any medium for a juried, group exhibit in Quad City Arts’ Rock Island Gallery from Feb. 3-March 17, 2023. There is NO entry fee.

This exhibit includes an online gallery and sales opportunity HERE. Selected artists will be notified on January 10. A free public reception for the artists is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2023. The deadline to apply is Jan. 1, 2023.

For details and entry form, click HERE.