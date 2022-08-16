The Figge Art Museum will host African-American artist LaToya Hobbs in the Quad City Bank & Trust Grand Lobby for a free talk Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

With a major corporate gift from Quad City Bank & Trust, Hobbs’ artwork, “The Everyday,” was acquired this past March for the permanent collection and is on display in the Figge’s second-floor gallery. Admission is free every Thursday from 5-8 p.m.

“The Everyday” by LaToya Hobbs, is at the Figge Art Museum’s second floor.

The gift was inspired by the Figge’s Diversity and Equity Art Fund, established last year to combat the systemic inequality in the art world.

“The Everyday” is part of Hobbs’s “Salt of the Earth” series, which centers “modern matriarchs” and reinforces the artist’s belief that Black women are the preservers of their families, communities, and culture

Hobbs is an artist, wife, and mother of two from Little Rock, Ark., who is currently living and working in Baltimore, Md. She received her BA in Painting from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and MFA in Printmaking from Purdue University.

Hobbs’ work deals with figurative imagery that addresses the ideas of beauty, cultural identity, and womanhood as they relate to women of the African Diaspora, according to her bio. She creates a fluid and symbiotic relationship between her printmaking and painting practice producing works that are marked by texture, color and bold patterns.

Hobbs will speak on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Figge Art Museum lobby.

Her exhibition record includes several national and international exhibits in locations such as the National Art Gallery of Namibia, Windhoek, Namibia, Prizm Art Fair, Miami, Fla., the Community Folk Arts Center in Syracuse, N.Y., Woman Made Gallery, Chicago, and the Sophia Wananmaker Galleries in San Jose, Costa Rica among others.

LaToya’s work has also been featured in Transition: An International Review, a publication of the W.E.B. Dubois Institute for African and African American Research at Harvard University. For more information, visit her website.