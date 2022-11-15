In time for its 20th anniversary, the Prenzie Players plans to make its long-awaited return to a Quad Cities stage, in March 2023 with William Shakespeare’s comedy “Much Ado About Nothing.”

The troupe (which began in 2003 and last had a show in November 2019) will hold auditions at the Village Theatre (2113 E. 11th St., Davenport) on Dec. 1 (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) and Dec. 3 (1 to 3 p.m.), with callbacks on Dec. 4th. Performances will be the weekends of March 17th and 24th.

All ages, genders, shapes, sizes and levels of experience are welcome. Auditioning actors need not prepare pieces ahead of time. All auditions will be in the form of scenes read from the script.

“The return of Prenzie has certainly been exciting,” director and Prenzie veteran Jarrod DeRooi said Tuesday morning by e-mail. “Speaking for myself, three years without a Prenzie show in the Quad Cities has felt like an eternity. As a society, we lost so many things during the pandemic, many of which may never come back. There was a general sentiment among several in our company that the pandemic, though it may have dropped us into a heavy hibernation, hadn’t ended the Prenzies for good.”

The last Prenzie show, “The Merry Wives of Windsor” in November 2019, featured Kitty Israel, left, Mike Carron and Emma Regnier.

Prenzie Players had performed in the former QC Theatre Workshop space at 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport, since 2012, and the Workshop lost its lease, after Prenzie did its last production, Shakespeare’s “Merry Wives of Windsor” in November 2019.

“The conclusion that followed was, if our company isn’t dead, we had damn well better put up a show,” DeRooi said, noting they were forced to find a new home. “The Village Theatre, which had hosted us for a handful of shows in the past, was a natural first place to go looking. Lucky for us, we were met with enthusiasm, generosity and flexibility. Our search ended there. We couldn’t be more grateful to the Village Theatre for offering to host us once again.”

In March 2020, when the pandemic hit, Prenzie’s planned lineup of shows “more or less went into an indefinite hold,” DeRooi said. “Whether those shows come to pass at some point is yet to be seen. People are in different places from where they were three years ago, and at this point it’s hard to predict which, if any, of those shows may be rekindled.”

The March 2009 production of “Much Ado About Nothing” featured Prenzie founding members Cait Bodenbender and Aaron Sullivan.

This will be Prenzie’s second production of “Much Ado About Nothing,” following the first in March 2009, directed by Stephanie Burrough with Cait Bodenbender and Aaron Sullivan (two of the founding members of Prenzie) playing Beatrice and Benedick.

“For now, we only have one show to announce,” DeRooi said. “We are dipping our toe back in the pond, so to speak. That said, if the excitement we have seen already (since announcing auditions for Much Ado) is any indication, I would expect more shows on the horizon.

Jarrod DeRooi (right), director of the next Prenzie production, was in the troupe’s “Comedy of Errors” in April 2019.

“Personally, I would love to see the Prenzie Players back to doing two to three productions per year, but for now, my focus is on this one,” he said. “I am ecstatic to be directing a Prenzie show, and one of my favorites to boot! For me, auditions can’t come soon enough.”

If you have any questions or wish to audition but can’t make the audition dates, please contact derooi.jarrod@gmail.com. For more information on Prenzie, visit its website.