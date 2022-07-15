Allison Evans and Mark Swessinger (with her dogs Milou and Sam) at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island, on July 14, 2022 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Before late last month, the last time Mark Swessinger of Rock Island saw Allison Evans in person was New Year’s Eve 1981, in Marshalltown, Iowa.

Now, Swessinger is music director of the new QC Music Guild production of “Cinderella,” and Evans (who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio) is playing oboe and English horn in the pit orchestra at Prospect Park, Moline.

Mark Swessinger of Rock Island conducting “Cinderella,” his first Music Guild show as music director.

“It’s a slice of heaven, honestly,” Swessinger — a 1982 Marshalltown High graduate — said this week. “It’s like we’re back as we were at age 16 or 17. We’re a little bit older and wiser. I look older and fatter.”

“It’s like no time has passed,” Evans — a 1981 Marshalltown alum — said. “I still see the 16-year-old, and I hear the 16-year-old. We just know more stuff.”

Evans’s father is from Clinton, and her mom was from Preston, Iowa. She and Swessinger were in high school theater and band together (he played string bass). He sang baritone in the choir. She went to Iowa State and got an engineering degree, and continued to play music.

Swessinger went to Iowa’s Simpson College undergrad (music education); earned a master’s in vocal performance from the University of Tennessee and did doctoral studies in curriculum and instruction at University of Missouri.

He moved to Rock Island in 1993 to teach vocal music. “If you’re not a good musician as an elementary teacher, you’re doing your children a disservice,” Swessinger said. His wife Tamara grew up in Joy, Ill. (in Mercer County), and they met singing at Simpson. He and Evans reconnected on Facebook about eight years ago.

Swessinger and Evans (with her dogs Milou, left, and Sam) at Schwiebert Park, Rock Island, on July 14, 2022 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Evans wanted to come see “Cinderella,” the first time seeing Music Guild. “It’s a show that I loved. I grew up on it as a little girl,” she said, suggesting she come play for it. “My husband and I are semi-retired, so what the heck?”

“Everybody in this orchestra plays more than one instrument, pretty much,” Swessinger said. Percussionist Ariane Call plays 25 different ones, and there is a rare harpist, Jessalyn Cohen.

The orchestra rehearsals started around June 25, and the show opened July 8. The drive from Cincinnati (413 miles) takes Evans and her husband Brett them 6 ½ hours, on I-74 the whole way. They got a dog-friendly place to stay in the QC, and they drove back home over breaks (including going to Chicago over July 4th weekend), and between weeks of performances.

Evans worked as an engineer with General Electric (in Cincinnati they make aircraft engines), and her husband is a retired Procter & Gamble executive. Her husband also has biked in RAGBRAI (across the entire state of Iowa) about 20 times.

At Music Guild, Swessinger shares jokes with her that other orchestra members don’t get. “I have no filter, if I think he’s doing something wrong,” she said.

“She’s beautifully honest with me, which I appreciate,” he said. “So many people, as music director, will just tell you what you want to hear. If you really notice something wrong, tell me so I can fix it.”

Percussionist Pete Philhower (who’s done like 200 shows) will ask really detailed questions, Swessinger said. “Pete was a high school student of mine at Rocky. I taught him music theory.”

Lots of music in the show

“It’s been trippy; it’s been a lot of fun,” he said. “You are working all the time in this show, because it’s not built like a normal musical. It’s built more like an operetta than anything else. There’s so much music, and there’s so much underscoring. There’s ballets; one song runs right into another. There’s a point where there are five songs without a musical break. It’s constant.”

Swessinger teaches vocal music in the Rockridge School District, after teaching at several Rock Island schools (as well as Thomas Jefferson in Milan), over 22 years. This is his third show for Music Guild, starting with singing in “A Grand Night for Singing” in October 2018. His wife Tamara was in “Sister Act” in summer 2019 and he helped build sets for that show.

“I made some friends, started talking to people about things I wanted to do.” Director Harold Truitt asked Swessinger last year about music directing “Cinderella.” He’s choir director at Truitt’s church, Two Rivers Methodist in Rock Island (where Swessinger has been for 18 years).

“I thought he was talking about the old ‘Cinderella.’ He said, no — you have to look at the score,” he said. “He had me look at a video of the new ‘Cinderella’ that was done in 2013 on Broadway.”

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s original musical based on the classic fairy tale premiered on TV in 1957, starring Julie Andrews. The Music Guild version has a new (2013) book, and four additional R & H songs, including one cut from “South Pacific.”

“It’s a nice, neat package; it’s really a well-constructed show,” Swessinger said. “It’s woke, which is kind of cool.”

Marissa Elliot, left, Maddie Baez, and Linda McGraw in “Cinderella.”

The king and queen were cut, replaced by an evil regent. They added a firebrand social activist, and one of the stepsisters is sympathetic, he said. “The stepmother is just self-serving, more than anything else.”

He’s never music directed a comparable show. He’s directed small musicals he wrote for junior shows, conducted cantatas, the Vivaldi “Gloria,” parts of Handel’s “Messiah,” the Rutter “Requiem.”

“I’ve never done anything of this length, two and a half hours. And it’s almost all music,” Swessinger said, noting there are 20 musicians in the pit.

“You are steering a huge ship,” Evans told him. There are 30-plus in the cast.

“This has been a difficult year. I also moved my parents into a nursing home this year,” he said. Swessinger also has only missed one church rehearsal during Guild rehearsals.

The “Cinderella” assistant music director is Curtis Fischer-Oelschlaeger, who plays keyboards in the pit.

Partners with the prince

“There’s absolutely charming stuff that happens over the course of the show,” Swessinger said. The new Cinderella is very empowered, who wants to change the world for the better.

“She ends up being a partner to the prince,” Evans said, noting they are equals in the story.

Hannah Wiyrick as Cinderella and Nickie Dean Callender as Prince Topher.

“I don’t see it as being a story about Cinderella so much as the development of the prince,” Swessinger said. “He goes from being this naïve boy, to being the king that he can be. You watch that character grow throughout the show.”

“He doesn’t really find himself until he finds her,” he said. “She’s the impetus to make him a better person. That’s really a key aspect of the show.”

“By the end of the show, he discovers he can be king; he can rule with equity,” Swessinger said, noting that theme wasn’t in the original 1957 show.

“It was the highlight of the girl’s life to get married,” Evans said of the original. “Although the wedding dress is to die for. The costumes are incredible.”

Hannah Wiyrick as Cinderella after her transformation in the Music Guild production.

There are over 200 costumes in the new production, designed and made by Cindy Monroe.

“It’s insane; this production is insane,” Swessinger said. “There’s so much good in it.”

The remaining performances at Music Guild, 1584 34th Ave., Moline, will be tonight and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets and information, visit the Guild website.