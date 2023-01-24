Eleven days after the death of popular singer-songwriter David Crosby, a tribute to his longtime bandmate is coming to Bishop Hill.

Barry Cloyd — along with TJ Jones and Tom Abbot — will present a tribute to the music and life of Stephen Stills, founder of two of the world’s most iconic groups, Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. The concert is this Sunday, Jan. 29th at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, at 309 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill, Ill.

The show will begin with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m., with music starting at 7, and is open to guests of all ages. A $10-20 donation is suggested.

Crosby, Stills and Nash in concert. David Crosby died on Jan. 18, 2023 at 81 (submitted photo).

Stills is the only person to have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice on the same night and has written and produced many songs that are the soundtrack of a generation, according to the event release. Cloyd (who lives in East Peoria) has recorded and shared the stage with some of Stephen Stills’ bandmates and was present in the audience for CSN’s first live performance, the day before Woodstock, and has been a super-fan ever since.

Barry Cloyd has played with some of Stephen Stills’s bandmates.

Crosby died at age 81 on Jan. 18, 2023. For more information on the Bishop Hill event, visit the Creative Commons website HERE, or on Facebook.