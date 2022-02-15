The easy listening Air Supply will perform at Rhythm City Casino Event Center in Davenport on May 13, 2022 at 8 p.m.

“Lost in Love” (1980) among their hits, they were the first Western group to tour China, Taiwan, and countless other countries, according to a tour release. In 1983, they recorded “Making Love Out Of Nothing At All” by Jim Steinman, which solidified the group (guitarist Graham Russell and lead vocalist Russell Hitchcock) as a permanent force in modern music. Air Supply’s Greatest Hits album soared past 7 million copies.

Just weeks after composer and vocalist Graham Russell was honored with a BMI Million-Air Certificate recognizing 3 million performances of the duo’s hit “All Out Of Love,” Air Supply’s new song was the #1 most added track on the FMQB AC40 Chart, and also one of the most added on the R&R (Radio and Records) AC Chart, the band bio says.

In 2013, the duo was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association’s Hall of Fame. Air Supply celebrated their 40th anniversary in 2015 and continues to delight audiences all over the world.

Tickets — which go on sale Thursday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. — are $70, $60, $50, $45 and $40 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort).

Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.