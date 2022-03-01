The Clinton Area Showboat Theater (CAST) will host auditions for local adult performers as well as young people ages 9 and up in anticipation of its upcoming summer season. The company is also pleased to announce expanded participatory theatre programs for teens and young people in summer 2022.

Producing artistic director James Beaudry will hold auditions in Clinton on March 12th and 13th for select roles in the Showboat’s summer productions of Sister Act, Calendar Girls, State Fair, and The Wedding Singer. Teens will also be able to sign up for or audition for the CAST’s Deckhand Company that weekend.

The Deckhands are a company of high-school aged teens from the region with an interest in theatre arts. This year, the program will have two sessions, and any teen interested in any aspect of theatre production is welcome to join–not just performers. The Deckhand season will include two full productions, one based on the best-selling children’s book Dragons Love Tacos running July 13 through 16 and another title to be announced shortly.

The first Deckhand session will require a commitment from June 5 through June 24. A second Deckhand session will require a commitment from June 26 through July 23. Teens may sign up for one or both sessions, and all Deckhands will be invited to a final week of masterclasses with professional artists from July 26 through July 30.

CAST’s annual weeklong theatre camp for students entering grades 1 through 8 will be held July 18 through July 23. The program will be a survey of acting, singing, and theatre dance skills, and will culminate with four special participatory performances of Dragons Love Tacos in partnership with the Deckhands. All weeklong theatre camp participants will be included in the full production. The weeklong camp will be split by grades, with students entering first through third grades together in the morning session, and students entering fourth through eighth grades together in the afternoon.

Full audition information including available roles and how to sign up can be found at www.clintonshowboat.org. Registration information for the Deckhand Program can also be found online. Additional Deckhand auditions will take place virtually. Parents will be able register students for the weeklong theatre camps when the box office opens in May.

CAST’s 2022 season opens June 2nd with the stage adaptation of the beloved Whoopi Goldberg film, Sister Act. That will be followed by the funny and heartwarming play, Calendar Girls, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s tribute to Iowa, State Fair, the side-splitting 80s send up, The Wedding Singer, and the gorgeous Kander & Ebb musical revue, The World Goes ‘Round. Season passes are available online now, and individual tickets will go on sale in May.