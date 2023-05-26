Get your lawn chairs ready in Galva for another summer of free live music.

The Galva Arts Council is excited to welcome The Empty Pockets and 7000apart to Wiley Park in Galva this Sunday, May 28th to kick off the annual series.

Every Sunday between now and Aug. 6th, this family-friendly concert series will bring free live music to the park, with all concerts starting at 6 p.m., and ending shortly after 8 p.m. Each Sunday features two acts per night.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating on the lawn. A variety of food vendors will be on site and guests are welcome to bring in outside food as well.

The Empty Pockets will play Wiley Park in Galva on Sunday, May 28.

Within listening distance from the stage is a playground area and basketball courts. Restrooms are available, and street parking is available around the park and neighboring streets. The street running through the park will be closed during concerts.

This Sunday, the Americana quartet The Empty Pockets play a soulful, ‘70s-inspired blend of exploratory grooves, shifting time signatures and distinctive vocals, according to a series release. This unassuming Chicago-based indie powerhouse is quietly conquering the Billboard charts, connecting with fans, filling venues across America, and doing it all on their own terms, their bio says.

Singer Amelie Eiding and multi-instrumentalist Jon Kresin are the alt-pop duo 7000apart.

The second act — Swedish/American alt-pop duo 7000apart — combines powerful vocals with strong songwriting and moody melodies to deliver music on an emotional level. Singer Amelie Eiding and multi-instrumentalist Jon Kresin have both struggled with their own mental health issues over the years and have found the cathartic nature of radical honesty, self-acceptance, and artistic expression through songwriting therapeutic, their bio says.

Their experiences and time spent healing have fostered a genuine passion for helping others through their music.

The Levitt AMP Galva Music Series is supported by many community sponsors, donors, and volunteers, and the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a private foundation that empowers towns and cities across America to transform underused public spaces into thriving destinations through the power of free, live music.

