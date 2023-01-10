Actor, writer and producer David Koechner will be performing in Rhythm City Casino’s Rhythm Room on Sunday, March 5 for two shows at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The first will be a trivia show themed around “The Office” and hosted by Todd Packer, with the second being a stand-up routine. You must be 21+ to attend either performance, as the Rhythm Room is located on the Casino Floor.

Koechner is well-known for his roles as Todd Packer on “The Office” and Champ Kind from “Anchorman” and “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.”

Koechner, right, with Paul Rudd, left, Steve Carell and Will Ferrell in “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” (2013). (photo courtesy of IMDB.com)

He currently co-hosts A&E’s “America’s Top Dog,” plays Bill Lewis on ABC’s “The Goldbergs” and recently appeared on ABC’s “Bless This Mess,” CBS’s “Superior Donuts,” Showtime’s “Twin Peaks,” Comedy Central’s “Another Period” and IFC’s “Stan Against Evil.”

Koechner also voices reoccurring characters on FOX’s “American Dad” and Netflix’s “F is for Family” and “The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants.” In film, recent projects include “Then Came You,” “Braking for Whales” “A Week Away,” “Vicious Fun” and “National Champions.”

An alumnus of Chicago’s Second City Theater, Koechner got his first break as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” and has since become an instantly recognizable face appearing in more than 200 films and television shows. Additional notable film credits include “Waiting,” “Out Cold,” “Talladega Nights,” “Get Smart,” “Extract,” “Thank You for Smoking,” “A Haunted House,” “Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse,” “Priceless,” Legendary’s “Krampus,” and the dark, twisted, film festival award-winning thriller, “Cheap Thrills.”

When not filming, Koechner performs live comedy across the country and creates original content videos for his YouTube channel, “Full On Koechner.” He also co-hosts Big Slick Celebrity Weekend – an annual charity event benefitting Children’s Mercy Hospital of Kansas City – with fellow KC natives, Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis and Eric Stonestreet.

Tickets will be available for general admission online at rhythmcitycasino.com or at The Market at Rhythm City for $35.