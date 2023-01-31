The Quad Cities are currently chilling with bitter Arctic temperatures. So it’s fitting the Putnam Museum and Science Center next weekend will open the new Smithsonian traveling exhibition Narwhals: Revealing an Arctic Legend.

From their depiction in the 1500s as angry sea monsters to their status as icons of pop culture today, the narwhal, with its unique spiral tusk, has inspired legend in Inuit and European society and fascinated people across cultures for centuries, according to a Tuesday release from the Putnam, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. This mysterious animal and its changing ecosystem are highlighted in this Smithsonian traveling exhibition.

“We are thrilled to host this exhibition at our museum,” Chris Chandler, Putnam Curator of Natural Science, said in the release. “Narwhals are fascinating animals in so many ways. This exhibition will definitely serve to enhance the Putnam’s ongoing message of environmental stewardship.”

A Smithsonian traveling exhibit will run at the Putnam in Davenport from Feb. 4 through April 30, 2023.

Developed by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History and its Arctic Studies Center and organized for travel by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), the exhibit explores interdisciplinary research conducted about the narwhal by Smithsonian scientists, in collaboration with Arctic researchers and members of Inuit communities, about the narwhal in their rapidly changing environment.

The exhibition uses firsthand accounts from these scientists and Inuit community members to reveal how traditional knowledge and experience, coupled with scientific research, heighten the understanding of narwhals and the changing global climate, the Putnam release said.

“The narwhal gives us unique insight into the changing arctic and inspires us to preserve and protect its environment, cultures, and creatures,” said William Fitzhugh, curator of the exhibition and director of the Arctic Studies Center.

Featuring an 18-foot, life-size model of a male narwhal, the exhibition (running Feb. 4 to April 30) examines “the unicorn of the sea.”

Visitors will learn what the narwhal tusk is for, test their tooth knowledge, examine a cast of a skull from a prehistoric narwhal relative, and compare the different ways that narwhals and their whale relatives have adapted to the Arctic environment. Panoramic images of landscapes and a soundscape of narwhal vocalizations, ice and water flows and other Arctic wildlife will immerse visitors in the Arctic environment of the narwhal.

The exhibit highlights how the narwhal and its tusk have inspired medieval European unicorn imagery and legend. Visitors can read the Inuit legend of the narwhal, illustrated by artwork from Inuit community members. Audiences will learn what the Inuit have learned and how environmental changes are affecting the way of life for both narwhal and Inuit.

Rachael Mullins is the Putnam’s president/CEO.

“The Putnam Museum and Science Center is honored to host this important exhibition, created by our partners at the Smithsonian Institution,” Putnam president/CEO Rachael Mullins said in the release. “This celebration of these magical creatures and the stewardship of the Inuit people advances our mission to ‘inspire our diverse community to learn about and care for our world and all its people’.”

Exhibit admission is included in the price of general admission—$9 for adults, $8 for youth (ages 3-18), seniors, college students and military. Through the Putnam’s Museums for All program, admission is $1 per person for households with the presentation of an EBT card. Admission is free for members.

For more information, visit the Putnam website HERE.