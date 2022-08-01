One of the top performers in the business of entertainment, Seth Walker will perform at Ca d’Zan House Concerts in Cambridge, Ill., this Wednesday, Aug. 3rd.

The evening will begin with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m., with music starting at 7 p.m. and is open to guests of all ages. A $15-25 donation is suggested. Weather permitting, the concert will be outdoors. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.

In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bishop Hill Creative Commons, located at 309 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill.

“Are You Open?” Seth Walker sings on his transfixing 2019 album of the same title. More than just a question, it’s a challenge, an invitation, a dare, according to the event release Monday.

“To me, being open means being vulnerable and exposed,” Walker said in the release, “but that’s where the little nuggets of creative gold come from. I never planned an overall concept for this record, but each of these songs seemed to spin out from asking myself that one simple question.”

Produced by The Wood Brothers’ Jano Rix, “Are You Open” marked Walker’s 10th studio recording, and the music is undoubtedly his most inventive, exploring new sounds and textures as he examines what it means to truly be open, both as an artist and more broadly as a human in today’s increasingly complicated world, according to the release.

The songwriting here is bold and infectious, featuring melodies and rhythms drawn from Walker’s time spent in Havana and filtered through his split-screen life in New Orleans and Nashville. The result is a melting pot of sounds and perspectives, a soulful brew of roots music from the Americas and beyond.

Songs frequently build off of a single chord, shifting in color and tone as they ebb and flow and stack layer upon layer over hypnotic bass lines and percussion grooves. The record features Walker’s guitar playing more heavily than ever before, and the new approach suits him well, showcasing a melodic prowess to match his prodigious lyrical gifts.

His two-decade career has earned him praise everywhere from The Washington Post to NPR, who hailed his “hard-driving” songs and “sweet tenor” in addition to landing him dates with The Mavericks, The Wood Brothers, Raul Malo, Paul Thorn and Ruthie Foster, among others.

His 11th album — “I Hope I Know” — was just released, and it earned a rave from Blues Blast Magazine:

“One of the most introspective tune-smiths on the scene today, Seth Walker takes listeners on an unhurried, roller coaster of emotion with his latest CD,” the review says. “The 11th solo release in his career, it’s an intimate effort that deals with the uncertainties of life and his own recovery from personal upheavals caused by the end of a longtime love affair and a career upended because of COVID-19. Despite the dark theme, it serves up salve for the soul for anyone who’s suffered the same fate.”

For more information, visit Walker’s website or HeartlandConnections.com.