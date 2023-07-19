The ARTery is returning to Rock Island, to fill the soon-to-be-former Bike & Hike location, 3913 14th Ave., on the Hilltop, opening in mid-August.

For 11 years, local professional artist, instructor, and entrepreneur Carolyn Krueger operated The ARTery, a local gallery offering fair prices for local artists to exhibit and sell their work, in downtown Rock Island on 2nd Avenue.

In 2020, the ARTery was forced to close due to the loss of MidCoast Fine Arts. With the recent closings of additional local art galleries, the need in the Quad Cities is stronger than ever, according to a Wednesday release from artist Tara Malnar.

Together with artists Jenna Isbell (The Short Potter, Print + Clay) and Tara Malnar (Art by TL Malnar, FireSprite Pottery), The ARTery is being revived with Krueger back in its hometown of Rock Island.

These artists’ goals are to continue the legacy of that location as a community cornerstone, now serving artists of the QC local area. The ARTery Pottery Studio & Gallery is a revival of the original ARTery. The studio will provide a professional-level workspace for local ceramics artists, at a monthly membership rate, as well as classes and workshops in ceramics and various topics and media.

Krueger will continue to offer her much-sought-after private pottery lessons out of this new space to beginners and experienced potters alike under her Pottery with Miss Carolyn business.

The ARTery Pottery Studio & Gallery will serve artists in our community by providing a public clay studio and gallery space at a time when the Quad Cities is lacking in venues for artists, says a GoFundMe page for the business.

Bike & Hike, 3913 14th Ave., Rock Island, is going out of business after 49 years.

Krueger has run shared ceramics studio spaces since 2004, and with this new location, is looking to bring a safe, professional-level workspace to the public. They’re planning to grow beyond The ARTery brand.

The planned products and services:

Shared Ceramics Studio space for members providing space, tools and equipment for emerging artists and local potters.

Collaborative atmosphere of learning and sharing for ceramics hobbyists and professional artists.

Public workshops and individual classes for wheel-throwing and hand-building ceramics techniques.

Art workshops led by local artists and artisans for the public featuring a variety of mediums and subject matter (including setting up an online presence, and how to photograph and sell your work).

