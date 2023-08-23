The reimagined ARTery is having a grand opening pARTery this Friday in Rock Island.

The ARTery Pottery Studio & Gallery will celebrate from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at its new location (the former Bike & Hike) at 3913 14th Ave., Rock Island.

The new ARTery Pottery & Studio took over the old Bike & Hike store at 3913 14th Ave., Rock Island.

They will have new work from the three owners — Carolyn Krueger, Tara Malnar and Jenna Isbell. Other exhibiting local ARTists include Jon Burns, Karen Klingborg, Sam Mcfarland, and Tony Seabolt. The party will feature snacks, drinks and live music by Roger Carlson.

For more information on The ARTery, visit its Facebook page HERE.