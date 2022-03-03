Longtime Davenport artist Cathy Bolkcom will exhibit her latest paintings at an art reception and sale at the new West Davenport Arts Council Gallery Wall at Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport.

Bolkcom is excited to share new work after being away from painting for a number of years, when she worked to help send her children to college and start a non-profit community citizens group. Her latest paintings further her investigation into landscape, spiritual seeking, gates and pathways and windows.

“Being creative and connecting to my spirituality through painting is an essential part of my life, especially now in retirement. It helps to see beauty in the world, even in these challenging times,” she said in a news release.

Dozens of pieces of work are framed and prepared for sale, including black-and-white photographs Bolkcom printed in the 1980s that include historic views of downtown Davenport, color photos, and many paintings she made over the last 35 years. These include prints of her well-known paintings of the QC African-American dance troupe Imani, led by local choreographer Dorian Byrd.

Her portraits of immigrants, still life, and landscapes also will be available.

The reception is open to people who are vaccinated for COVID-19 and masked from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the church. Visitors also are welcome to come masked from noon until 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Private appointments to see the show in the next two weeks can be made with Bolkcom at cbarts4@gmail.com.

The West Davenport Arts Council Gallery Wall and the church’s permanent art displays are open to the public on Sundays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and by appointment either through the artist in residence or the pastor.

For more information about the West Davenport Arts Council, contact the Rev. Rich Hendricks at 563-940-9630 or by email at richdhendricks@msn.com