The ArtSpace Gallery at the Quad-Cities campus of Black Hawk College is exhibiting ‘When the Stars Threw Down Their Spears,’ a collection of drawings by Bruce Walters.

Bruce Walters’s artwork has been in more than 100 solo, competitive or invitational exhibitions at the Des Moines Art Center, the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, Millennium Park, the Figge Art Museum, the Russian Cultural Center and the Eve Drewelowe Gallery. Internationally, his work has featured as a contributing artist in the Ulster Festival of Art & Design, Geddes Institute for Urban Research and Tate Modern. Additionally, his works are included in permanent collections at the Augustana Museum of Art, the Bix Beiderbecke Museum & World Archives, the Figge Art Museum, the German American Heritage Center and Museum, the John Hauberg Museum of Native American Life and the Rock Island Arsenal Museum.

‘All the White Horses’ by Bruce Walters (bhc.edu)

According to a press release:

Music has been an important aspect of his work. In addition to using his own compositions and performances, Walters coordinated exhibitions and short films with a symphony orchestra, string quartet, rap, metal and punk bands as well as electronic, clarinet, violin and drum solos. His large-scale artworks include a 90-foot projection across the exterior of the Figge Art Museum shown in conjunction with the Smithsonian NASA | ART exhibition, multiple large projections in the State Historical Museum of Iowa, and 30-foot paintings displayed on the exterior of the German American Heritage Center and Museum. He also created and directed two short films that were broadcast on Midwest PBS stations. Black Hawk College

‘When the Stars Threw Down Their Spears,’ a collection of drawings by Bruce Walters, runs through October 14 at the ArtSpace Gallery, located on the first floor of Building 4 at Black Hawk College, l6600 34th Ave., Moline. The public is invited to a closing reception and artist talk Thursday, October 13 at 4:00 p.m.

