Playcrafters Barn Theatre in Moline on Friday will open the mystery “A Murder is Announced,” by Leslie Darbon, based on the 1950 detective novel (starring Jane Marple) by Agatha Christie.

It was first presented in 1977 at the Theatre Royal, Brighton; and subsequently at the Vaudeville Theatre, London. The Moline show (at 4950 35th Ave.) will feature all local talent and run May 6-8 and 13-15 at Playcrafters.

The residents of Chipping Cleghorn, a large English village, are astonished to read an ad in the local newspaper that a murder will take place this coming Friday at Little Paddocks, the Victorian home of Letitia Blacklock, according to a synopsis.

Some assume it is a hoax, others imagine it’s an invitation to a fun party game. Unable to resist, a group gathers at the house at the appointed time, when the lights go out, a gun is fired, and suddenly – a victim is dead!

Assorted suspects include boarders at the house, neighbors, and relatives in a classic Agatha Christie puzzle involving mixed motives, concealed identities, and a second death, a Playcrafters release says. A detective inspector follows the twists and turns, assisted by the intrepid Miss Marple, who must unravel this complex series of relationships and events to solve the mystery of the killer’s identity.

Directed by Madelyn Dorta-Schaummann of Davenport, the QC cast features Pam Kobre, Madison Duling, Bailey Hager, Davenport; Steven Trainor, Hampton; Valerie Hansel, East Moline; Kathy Graham, Noah Stivers, Zach Zelnio, Moline; Shyan DeVoss, Elle Winchester, Rock Island; and Ventsislav Ivanov, Bettendorf.

Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and a 3 p.m. matinee on Sundays. Doors open one hour prior to the show. Tickets ($15, and $13 for military and seniors) are available HERE or by calling 309-762-0330 to make a reservation.

Playcrafters asks that all audience members wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.