Augustana College in Rock Island and St. Ambrose University in Davenport will present their annual Christmas concerts this weekend and next, respectively.

Augustana’s Department of Music presents Christmas at Augustana on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 (both at 2 p.m.) in Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Avenue. Presented by Quad City Bank & Trust, Christmas at Augustana has entertained audiences since 2008.

A view of the 2021 Christmas at Augustana, Centennial Hall, with Choir, Jenny Lind Vocal Ensemble, Brass Ensemble, and Augustana Symphony Orchestra (photo by Ryan Hurdle).

More than 200 student musicians will take the stage to share their talents in what has become a highlight of the Augustana and Quad-Cities holiday season, according to a college release. It will feature performances by the Augustana Brass Ensemble, Augustana Symphony Orchestra, Ascension Ringers, Augustana Choir, Jenny Lind Vocal Ensemble and Augustana Concert Chorale.

“Christmas at Augustana has become a major part of the community’s holiday celebration in the Quad Cities,” says Dr. Jon Hurty, director of choral activities at Augustana. “Our students are very excited about sharing their music this year and having the opportunity to sing and play for friends, family, alumni and our community.”

The concert will be streamed live on Saturday at Augustana.edu. The performance will be rebroadcast in the Quad-Cities area at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Christmas Day. Tickets range from $11-23 and can be purchased online HERE or by calling 309-794-7306.

Additional information about the Christmas season at Augustana College (including many other programs) can be found on the college website.

“An Ambrosian Christmas”

The music department at St. Ambrose will welcome the holiday season at the annual “An Ambrosian Christmas Concert” on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m.

This holiday tradition will feature a wide variety of musical performances by the talented SAU chamber singers, jazz band, STAMVOJA, symphonic band, university chorale and student soloists. This year’s event brings together over 100 student musicians who were selected to perform by special audition and invitation, according to an SAU release.

Guests can expect to hear a variety of musical selections from the soloists and ensembles, ranging from traditional holiday favorites like “O Holy Night,” “Mary, Did You Know?” and “Silent Night,” as well as more modern selections like “White Winter Hymnal,” a festive tune made famous by Pentatonix and sung by a treble vocal quartet, as well as “Gaudete,” a contemporary arrangement that includes steel percussion simulating a House Dance style. The concert concludes with a popular audience sing-along.

The St. Ambrose University Chamber Choir performing at the 2021 “An Ambrosian Christmas” concert.

Nathan Windt, director of choral activities and music department chair at SAU, invites family and friends of the university to kick off the holiday season on campus.

“This concert is sure to put you in the holiday spirit—purchase your tickets today and join our community in celebrating an Ambrosian Christmas!”

The concert will be held in the Galvin Fine Arts Center Allaert Auditorium (518 W. Locust St., Davenport) at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. General admission tickets cost $16 and admission for seniors is $5. All students are invited to attend for free. You can buy tickets online HERE.

