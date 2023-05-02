One of the most stunning live music venues in the area is one very few people have ever seen.

Hamann Concert Hall — an intimate, unique and elegant recital space, with a 92-seat capacity – is on the second floor of Bergendoff Hall of Fine Arts, 3701 7th Ave., Rock Island, at Augustana College, and has been open less than a year.

The entrance to the new concert hall on the second floor of Bergendoff Hall of Fine Arts (photo by Jonathan Turner).

It’s been kind of hard to get to since Bergendoff is in the final phase of a long-planned renovation, which will cost about $12 million and is completely transforming and updating the 68-year-old building.

Named in honor of a $1-million gift from 1982 Augie alum Julie Hamann Elliott, the new concert hall features two stories of vertical space that was formerly the backstage area (with fly space) of the old Potter Theatre. It was first envisioned to be a new performance hall by Dr. Jon Hurty, director of choral activities.

The new Hamann Concert Hall opened in May 2022 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“Our architect put together a fabulous design; the acoustics are great in here, and this is wonderful for a small recital,” Kent Barnds, the college executive vice president of external relations, said recently of BLDD Architects of Decatur, Ill. “It’s very versatile. It’s just a fabulous space.”

The first time Hamann Concert Hall was used was last May, with Julie Hamann Elliott performing. There have been several dozen concerts in the hall already over the past year, said James Lambrecht, Augie music department co-chair, director of bands and professor of trumpet.

“It’s for students who don’t do a full recital. We also have master classes up here,” he said. “Voice works well in here; piano works well in here.”

Julie Hamann (’82) Elliott gave the first recital in the hall named in her honor (submitted photo).

On May 12, 2022, Hamann Elliott performed a piano and voice recital for family and friends — the first recital in the new performance space named in her honor.

The capacity of the larger Wallenberg Hall (3520 7th Ave.), where other concerts are held, is up to 250. Hamann concerts are open to the public, and the next one is a student recital on May 12 at 7:30 p.m.

“I don’t think most of the public has any idea of this great facility right now, because it’s kind of impossible to get in,” Barnds said.

The students are “already simply thrilled to be in what they’re in,” Lambrecht said of the new Bergendoff facilities. “They’re excited to be in the practice rooms again, instead of practicing wherever, or at home. They have lockers downstairs now and they look fantastic – they’re not like middle school from 1950.

Music department co-chair Jim Lambrecht at the grand piano in the new concert hall on April 27, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

BLDD Architects also designed Augustana’s Brunner Theatre Center, the Gerber Center for Student Life and renovation of the iconic Old Main building.

“We just made a good connection and they know us really well,” Barnds said. “And they’re responsive. Often times in higher ed, you have Champagne ideas on a beer budget and they make sure we get the best beer we can.”

“Everything is fantastic,” Lambrecht said of Bergendoff.

A decade in the making

Bergendoff Hall — which dates from 1955 and includes the 1,500-seat Centennial Hall — has needed a makeover for decades. Named for Conrad Bergendoff, the college’s fifth president, it houses the music, music education and art history programs, as well as performance spaces. It originally included the theater department, which years ago proved too much.

Bergendoff Hall opened in 1955, named in honor of the college’s fifth president, Conrad Bergendoff (1895-1997).

“This building had all its original mechanical systems, original windows, everything,” Barnds said of the 1950s construction. “When we started this project, occupants of the building at the time – theater, art history and music – that’s a large group of people. They very quickly arrived at two points of consensus.

“Somebody needs to move out of this building,” he said, referring to the theater department. “The most important thing we face is the mechanical systems, air handling. So, that actually added a complication to this project, since it’s really hard to go out and fundraise and say we have crappy mechanical systems, stuff you can’t see.”

A new music education classroom on the second floor (photo by Jonathan Turner).

There was $5 million in deferred maintenance alone to the building, identified 10 years ago, Barnds said.

The $4.2-million transformation of the former College Center (across 7th Avenue) into the Kim and Donna Brunner Theatre Center opened at the start of the 2016-17 school year.

A new music classroom at Bergendoff Hall (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Bergendoff renovations were supposed to begin soon after Brunner opened (in fall 2016), but then the pandemic hit in early 2020, and a lot of the money that was to go to Bergendoff had to be diverted to refund students room and board costs during the pandemic, Lambrecht said.

Augie has raised $5 million for the Bergendoff work, with the remainder paid from the college’s physical plant fund, Barnds said.

A faculty member who started in 1974 had said Bergendoff improvements had been discussed every year he was on the faculty, according to the college.

Brunner Theatre Center was paid in part with $1.8 million in private philanthropic support. The theater department moving out vacated about 7,500 square feet of space in Bergendoff.

Brunner includes a 260-seat theater on the building’s second floor, and flexible 80-seat Black Box Theater on the third floor. Kim Brunner (‘71) and his wife Donna (‘75) provided the lead and naming gift of $1.5 million for the center.

The Augustana “A” graces a new ceiling outside the new concert hall (photo by Jonathan Turner).

In 2021, the school was surprised by a $2-million anonymous gift for the Bergendoff building renovations.

“My father would often preach on Christmas Eve about promises made and promises kept,” Barnds said. “This project, despite how long it took, is a great example of a promise made and kept.”

Phase I of the three-phase building re-creation was finished in May 2022. Students and faculty are using a new classroom and suite for music education, two new classroom/rehearsal spaces, and the Hamann Concert Hall.

Renovation features

Among the changes: the first floor had a listening lab, piano lab and a costume shop. There are two new spaces (a student lounge and soundproof recording studio), and the costume shop moved across the street to Brunner. This is the first time Bergendoff has had a recording studio.

A new student practice area (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Lambrecht appreciates the new carpeting, windows, heating and air conditioning, and ceiling acoustic tiles in faculty offices. He holds private lessons in his office.

“It sounds really great in here,” he said. “It’s newer technology. And this new heating and air conditioning system is incredible.” They can adjust the heat by individual offices.

“The lights are dimmable – high-efficiency LED, it’s just amazing,” Lambrecht said. “We have the best heating and air conditioning on campus. It’s really state of the art.”

“We’ve gone from being in the dark ages to state-of-the-art; it’s like amazing,” he marveled.

The former costume shop will become a larger piano lab, where many students can play keyboards at once (with headphones on).

A renovated practice room (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The first-floor practice rooms got new doors, lighting, better soundproofing, acoustical paneling, carpeting and painting. And there are several new student lockers as well.

A renovated practice room with an old piano (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The former Potter Theatre was converted to new classrooms and rehearsal space, and the backstage area from Potter was converted to the new concert hall.

Larson Hall, where the choir rehearses, will be renovated this summer, with new flooring, acoustical panels and more. There’s a new prep space for the Hamann Concert Hall, including a kitchenette and restrooms.

The former Larson Hall at Bergendoff awaiting renovations.

The current number of Augie music majors is 60 to 80. The total number of students taking part in music ensembles is about 500, Lambrecht said, noting the renovations have already made a positive change in student recruitment.

“We have the largest incoming freshman class in music we’ve had in four or five years,” he said, among the 700-plus total freshman class anticipated this fall. “We’re way ahead of where we normally are in terms of committed students. It’s just incredible and we’re really bucking the trend – enrollments are down nationwide.”

Boosting the school’s reputation

“This really helps sell us, because the competition is intense,” Lambrecht said. Augie uses a lot of social media to promote what’s happening on campus, so prospective students can see the changes.

The new waiting area next to Hamann Concert Hall (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Remaining work includes renovating offices and restrooms behind Centennial Hall (which is not being touched), upgrading the ticket office, finishing the entrance hall off the parking lot, as well as the former lower-level Black Box (rehearsal) space, and large ensemble rehearsal room – with new floors, painting, ceilings, HVAC, lighting and windows.

The new windows provide much greater energy efficiency, Lambrecht said.

A first-floor area still to be renovated (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“It’ll dramatically cut the costs for the college,” he said, noting there are some solar panels on the Centennial roof.

With renovations also happening at neighboring Sorenson Hall (home to the new film major and studio), this corner of 38th Street and 7th Avenue is a real “Arts Corner” for Augustana, which is what they envisioned, Lambrecht said.

Of the faculty, “everyone’s morale is so much better,” he said of renovations. “When you hire new faculty and we’re constantly hiring new faculty – my generation of faculty members are getting close to retirement or are retiring, and we made up the bulk of the music department for many decades.”

The former Black Box Theatre at Bergendoff will be renovated (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“It’s easy to recruit new faculty members with a good facility,” he said. “When you show up for work and the air conditioning doesn’t work, you’re sweating like crazy, it’s hard to do your job.”

“The biggest thing for the music department, we need stable environments,” Lambrecht said. “The heating, air conditioning and relative humidity have to remain constant for instruments to be maintained and now we have that.”

About 500 Augie students participate in music ensembles.

All construction work (led by general contractor Bush Construction) is expected to be done by Sept. 1, 2023.