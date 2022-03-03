The Augustana College Department of Theatre will present the intense two-woman drama “‘night, Mother,” opening Thursday night (March 3) and will run through Sunday, March 6.

“’night, Mother” tells the story of Thelma and Jessie, a mother and daughter in crisis. This evening could have been like any other, if it weren’t for Jessie’s shocking decision (to plan her suicide) and the brutally honest conversation with Thelma that follows. Will a mother’s love be enough to overcome years of untreated depression?

Cassidy Wiltjer, left, and Roxanne Torian in Augustana’s new production of ” ‘night, Mother.”

Winner of the 1983 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play, the Marsha Norman piece is directed by Augustana senior Amy Nicholson, her first time in this role.

“It was one of the first shows I read that I couldn’t really put down,” she said Thursday. “I’m not great at reading things in one sitting. When I first read the show, it just kind of took me in and I felt like I couldn’t not finish it when I picked it up. And I’ve never had such an emotional reaction to a show before.”



“When I found out that I’d be directing “’night, Mother,” I knew that this show would be a special experience,” Nicholson said, working with senior Roxanne Torian as Mama, and junior Cassidy Wiltjer as Jessie. “Due to its heavy subject matter and small, two-person cast, I knew that creating a safe creative space was of utmost importance.

“For every rehearsal, we have started and ended with meditation and mindfulness exercises and we often have discussions about the show and the characters,” Nicholson said. “Since the script provides so much depth to the show already, I decided that a minimalist approach would suit the show best. Instead of putting energy towards a complex set and technical elements, I am focusing on showcasing the intimacy and emotional suffocation that increases as the show progresses through lighting and blocking.”

Cassidy Wiltjer, a junior, and Roxanne Torian, a senior, in ” ‘night, Mother.”

It’s also a perfect show for the more intimate Black Box Theatre at Brunner Theatre Center, she noted.

“It’s a small cast; it’s not super technically difficult if you don’t want it to be,” Nicholson said. “So I thought it would be perfect for the space that we have and a great experience for the actors as well.”

“It’s more intimate and vulnerable,” she said of the play. “The set is not very complicated. It takes place all essentially, in this one little box of light that we have on stage. So there isn’t much showiness to the show. I guess I wanted to focus more on the relationship and the acting and just how the two characters interact with each other throughout the show.”

“Put bluntly, “’night, Mother” is not the kind of show that will leave any audience member uplifted and optimistic,” Nicholson said of the difficult, tense subject matter (she’s used trigger warnings in marketing it). “However, it will portray a very real relationship grappling with a very real issue. It is at times heart-warming and clever, while simultaneously feeling excruciatingly vulnerable and painful. In this production, theatricality is put on the back burner, so intimacy can be brought to the forefront.”

Augie senior Amy Nicholson, who’s acted in several shows, is directing her first one.

She’s an environmental studies and theatre arts major from Schiller Park, Ill., whose Augie acting credits include Mary Warren in “The Crucible,” The Why in “The Why,” Daisy in “Biloxi Blues” (Mississippi Bend Players), Dotty in “Noises Off” and a Cinderella stepsister in “Into the Woods.”

Nicholson appreciates ” ‘night, Mother” very much for highlighting an urgent issue that isn’t normally seen on stage.

“They’re not perfect towards each other throughout the show and it shows the imperfections of dealing with suicide and dealing with suicidal thoughts,” she said of the mother and daughter (who are supposed to be in their 60s and 30s, respectively). “It’s doesn’t glorify it in any way. It doesn’t make it romanticized. It shows the true pain that can come about when this is talked about.

Roxanne Torian, right, plays the mother and Cassidy Wiltjer the daughter in ” ‘night, Mother.”

“And when this is something that people are dealing with today, I hope that it makes people feel validated and will let them relate in a way that they may not have been able to through other portrayals of suicide and mental illness.”

Nicholson said Thursday she doesn’t mind not acting in this show (she will play the female lead in Augie’s production of “The Threepenny Opera” in May).

“It’s just been so nice to see their interpretations of the characters and to just be able to guide them and direct them throughout the process, as opposed to worrying about portraying such a difficult role,” she said. “It’s really kind of been refreshing to be in a different role for once and I think my experience as an actress has definitely helped.

“I was thinking about this the other day, but there really has not been a moment where I’ve been like man, I wish I was on stage or man, I would have done that differently,” Nicholson said. “It’s been really cool to just see what they’re able to create and be able to help them along the way.”

She will be playing Polly in the musical “Threepenny,” directed by Shelley Cooper, which starts rehearsals next week.

For ” ‘night, Mother,” note that the show contains heavy and recurring themes of suicide and guns.

Performances will be 7:30 p.m. tonight (Thursday), Friday, and Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $10 for the general public, $7 for senior citizens, $5 for Augie faculty, staff and non-Augie students, and free for Augie students with ID.

For more information, contact the Ticket Office at tickets@augustana.edu or 309-794-7306. Masks will be required until further notice.