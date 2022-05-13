The Augustana College Choir, under the direction of Dr. Jon Hurty, will perform in Moline on Sunday, before embarking on a tour of Germany and the Czech Republic.

The choir has six musical engagements during the May 24-June 7 tour, most at historic churches such as the St. Thomas Church in Leipzig, Germany, which is associated with several well-known composers such as Richard Wagner, Felix Mendelssohn and J.S. Bach, who is interred there.

The Augustana College Choir will give a pre-tour concert Sunday, May 15 at 3 p.m., First Lutheran Church in Moline.

The group also will tour Schloss Sanssouci in Potsdam, the Monument to the Battle of the Nations in Leipzig, the Terezin concentration camp and memorial (in northern Czech Republic), Prague Castle and Karlstejn Castle.

The choir will offer a pre-tour concert at 3 p.m. May 15 at First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Ave., Moline. Sunday’s concert is free to the public.

The Augustana Choir has a tradition of touring the U.S. or abroad every two years. The 2020 tour of the East Coast was canceled due to COVID-19, according to a college release. The choir toured in Sweden in 2018.

Established in 1931, the Augustana Choir has been conducted by Jon Hurty since 1996. The choir’s touring goes back more than 100 years to a precursor ensemble, the Wennerberg Chorus, 1905-1910.