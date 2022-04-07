The Augustana College Department of Theatre will present “The Captive,” from Thursday, April 7 to Sunday, April 10, at Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island.

“The Captive” was written in 1926 by a French playwright, Edouard Bourdet. The play takes place in Paris and tells the story of a young lesbian woman asking her best friend to pose as her fiancé, in order to ensure her safety, according to a college release. “The Captive” was the first play in American history to show an openly lesbian woman on stage.

Kaitlin Jacobson in “The Captive.”

“After a short run on Broadway, the cast and crew were all arrested for obscenity,” says director Keenan Ellis ‘22. “It is for this reason that I have set the play in modern-day America.”

“‘The Captive’ is not a romance, it’s not a comedy, it’s a story of survival,” she said in the release. “And even though this play was written almost 100 years ago, the problems and danger of being queer are still relevant in 2022.”

Jack McCurdy in “The Captive.”

“The Captive” is directed by Augustana senior Keenan Ellis. Jessa Simon serves as assistant director and dramaturg. Kaitlin Jacobson plays Irene De Montcel and Titus Jildera is her fiance (later husband) Jacques Virieu.

Other cast members include Allie McPeak, Brian Hefferan, Emma Watts, Rob Stanislawski, Jack McCurdy and CeCe Olvera.

Kaitlin Jacob and Titus Jilderda in “The Captive.”

Emily Keiner is the musical composer. Camryn Maclean is the choreographer and Jeffery Flinchmen is the assistant choreographer. Faith Rund is the stage manager, assisted by Lindsey Edwards. Lighting design is by Riley Scranton, costumes by Jacqueline Isaacson and props by Zachary Misner.

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. April 7-9, and at 1:30 p.m. April 10 in the Black Box at the Brunner Theatre Center. Tickets can be purchased at Augustana.edu/tickets.

For more information, contact the Ticket Office at tickets@augustana.edu or 309-794-7306.