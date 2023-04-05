A River Readings event will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in Wallenberg Hall, on the second floor of the Denkmann Building, 3520 7th Ave, Rock Island, on the Augustana College campus.

The annual literary event features authors from around the country and beyond. This year, two guests – Ilya Kaminsky and Katie Farris – will read from their works.

Kaminsky was born in the former Soviet Union city of Odessa. He will read from one of his most famous works, “Deaf Republic,” a collection of poems following the story line of characters using silence as a way to speak out against the war.

Farris is an author as well as a translator. She has written numerous highly esteemed poetry and chapbooks. She will read from her newest collection, “Standing in the Forest of Being Alive.”

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email RebeccaWee@augustana.edu or visit the Events page here.