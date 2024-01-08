Baby Shark will be swimming into Davenport’s Adler Theatre for three shows in March.

Nickelodeon, The Pinkfong Company and VStar Entertainment Group present Baby Shark’s Big Broadwave Tour!, a brand-new interactive live stage show at the Adler (136 E. 3rd St., Davenport) on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2 p.m., and Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

This tour brings the underwater world of the hit animated series, Baby Shark’s Big Show!, to life through an all-new original story, as audience members come together with Baby Shark and his undersea friends to save the Party Puddle Theatre, according to a tour release.

Featuring unforgettable music, with exciting twists on classic Baby Shark tunes, and mesmerizing visual effects, this staged “swimtacular” is jam-packed with action and adventure for the whole family to enjoy.

The new show follows Baby and his “fincredible” fishy friends on an undersea adventure filled with oceans of fun and “finship”! After Bentley Barracuda plans to tear down the beloved Party Puddle Theatre, Baby and his squiddo friends must dive into action and travel to the deep dark depths of the ocean, to Wavey Jones’ Locker, and through “Finterstellar Space” to create a splash-hit Broadwave “swimsation,” the event release says.

To save the theatre, they will need the audience to help fill the Party Puddle Applause Meter and put on the biggest Broadwave show ever, showcasing “everyone can Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo it!”

“Get ready to dive into pure family fun as we make a splash across North America with the spectacular launch of Baby Shark’s Big Broadwave Tour!,” Wendy Edwards, managing director and executive producer of VStar Entertainment Group, said in the release.

“This marks our sixth touring collaboration with our partners at Nickelodeon, and our first foray into the underwater world of Baby Shark,” she said. “Audiences can expect a dynamic, engaging, and colorful production filled with some of Baby Shark’s most beloved characters. This kid-friendly interactive production is sure to create a sea of lasting memories for kids and adults alike, and we can’t wait to share it with audiences beginning February 2024.”

Tickets start at $35, available at the Adler Theatre Box Office and www.ticketmaster.com beginning Jan. 19. Prices are subject to change.

A limited number of Fintastic Photo Op tickets are available, starting at $50. This pre-show experience will provide an up close and in person photo opportunity with Baby Shark and includes an exclusive gift for each kid. Each adult and kid (age 1 & up) must have their own “Fintastic Photo Op” ticket. Each guest must have both a Fintastic Photo Op ticket and a Baby Shark’s Big Broadwave Tour! show ticket (sold separately) for the same date.

