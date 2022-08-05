The new season of Ballet Quad Cities will kick off on Aug. 28, 2022 at the Outing Club, Davenport.

Ballet Quad Cities will leap into its 2022-23 season with another outdoor performance this month and close it with an historic, groundbreaking work at the Adler Theatre next April.

Ballet On the Lawn returns to Davenport’s Outing Club (2109 Brady St.) on Aug. 28 for three performances.

The new season schedule is as follows:

Ballet on the Lawn — Aug. 28th at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., The Outing Club, Davenport.

Grab your lawn chairs, bring your friends, and join BQC for an afternoon of exciting premieres, beloved classics, and favorite Ballet Quad Cities originals. The Outing Club lawn is the perfect place to enjoy this mixed-repertoire kickoff to the professional company’s 26th season.

Our Will to Live — Oct. 8th at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Adler Theatre, Davenport.

A brilliant, bold-as-can-be, and precedent-setting program of original choreography by Courtney Lyon and Emily Kate Long celebrating and vivifying works by Jewish composers who fled the Nazis or tragically died in the concentration camps.

The significance — and unfortunately, relevance — of this program is deep, according to the BQC website. Most of these composers and their works have been forgotten except by a small group of knowledgeable people. This “forgottenness” sadly has enabled the Nazis’ anti-semitic agenda to continue: to have not only these composers’ physical lives, but also their cultural legacies, their stories, their meanings, be erased from history.

In effect, dealing them a double-death. And robbing the world of their immense, first-rank musical contributions. However, despite their tragedies, the meaning of these composers’ and artists’ lives — their iron-like determination, defiance, and courage in asserting their will to live as fully as possible — despite the most humiliating, debilitating circumstances — are profoundly inspiring and an eloquent, intense testimony of human dignity.

Ballet Quad Cities is part of Out of Darkness Holocaust Messages for Today

Halloween Disco at The Club — Oct. 20th & 21st at 6 p.m., The Outing Club, Davenport.

The Nutcracker — Dec. 3rd at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

The Nutcracker — Dec. 10th at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 11 at 2:30 p.m., Adler Theatre, Davenport.

Celebrate the holidays with an enchanted experience for the whole family. Be swept away on a journey to the land of sweets, as Ballet Quad Cities & Orchestra Iowa present “The Nutcracker.” Breathtaking sets, dazzling costumes, incredible dancers, and extraordinary music.

The holiday favorite “The Nutcracker” will return to Davenport’s Adler Theatre Dec. 10 and 11.

There will be live music at all performances except December 11th. Join after the 7:30 p.m. performance for an Afterglow to meet the dancers and musicians at Stompbox Brewing, 210 E. River Drive, Davenport.

Love Stories — Feb. 10th and 11th, The Outing Club, Davenport.

Whether it’s a romantic evening or a night out with friends and family, you’ll fall in love with Ballet Quad Cities at this intimate dinner-theatre performance.

The Rite of Spring & Other Dances — April 22nd at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Adler Theatre, Davenport.

Igor Stravinsky’s landmark 1913 score stars as the inspiration for Courtney Lyon’s cutting-edge abstract ballet. Not seen since its 2014 world premiere, BQC’s Rite of Spring brings the art and athleticism of dance to life.

For tickets and more information, visit Ballet Quad Cities’ website.