After 25 years, Ballet Quad Cities plans to move from downtown Rock Island to the heart of downtown Moline.

Ballet Quad Cities dancers have fun showing off their new building in downtown Moline.

The professional ballet company (based at 613 17th St., Rock Island), which runs its own school of dance, will renovate a historic building at 1611 5th Ave., Moline, “which will enhance the vibrancy of our community and strengthen our organization,” according to a social media post on Thursday, Nov. 3. “Join us in celebrating our new home and stay tuned for updates!”

The building at 1611 5th Ave., Moline, formerly housed QC All Fit, which moved to Avenue of the Cities (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The company has not released any details about the timetable for renovations or a move. But the company’s dancers posed for new photos at the Moline location.

The building — next to The Planning Center and across the street from The Axis Hotel and Syndicate Bistro — was formerly occupied by the fitness center QC All Fit, which moved to 3120 Avenue of the Cities, Moline.

The professional ballet company already has left its mark inside the Moline location (photo by Jonathan Turner).

