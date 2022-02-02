The professional company Ballet Quad Cities will offer “Love Stories” in three performances Feb. 11-12, at the Outing Club, 2109 Brady St., Davenport.
The Valentine’s-themed program will feature original choreography by Courtney Lyon, Emily Kate Long, Lynn Bowman, and a premiere piece by Domingo Rubio set to the music of Paganini’s “Capricio.” The “Romeo and Juliet Suite” will conclude the program.
The scheduled performances are:
- Feb. 11 and 12, 2022 — doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., and performance to follow. The Taste of Italy buffet (with cash bar) has a dinner and show ticket price of $60 for adults, and $30 for children 12 and under.
- Feb. 12, 2022 — doors open at 12 noon, with a performance at 1 p.m. Desserts and refreshments will be available for purchase. Tickets for this show will be $25 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under.
Taste of Italy Menu:
- Roasted Vegetable Salad
- Cheese Tortellini
- Penne Pasta
- Herb Grilled Chicken
- Italian Meatballs
- Lemon-Butter Shrimp
- Marinara Sauce
- Creamy Alfredo
- Vegetable Medley
- Garlic Breadsticks
- Assorted Dessert Table
For tickets (reservations must be made by Feb. 8) or more information, call 309-786-3779 or visit the BQC website.