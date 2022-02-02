The professional company Ballet Quad Cities will offer “Love Stories” in three performances Feb. 11-12, at the Outing Club, 2109 Brady St., Davenport.

The Valentine’s-themed program will feature original choreography by Courtney Lyon, Emily Kate Long, Lynn Bowman, and a premiere piece by Domingo Rubio set to the music of Paganini’s “Capricio.” The “Romeo and Juliet Suite” will conclude the program.

The scheduled performances are:

Feb. 11 and 12, 2022 — doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., and performance to follow. The Taste of Italy buffet (with cash bar) has a dinner and show ticket price of $60 for adults, and $30 for children 12 and under.

Feb. 12, 2022 — doors open at 12 noon, with a performance at 1 p.m. Desserts and refreshments will be available for purchase. Tickets for this show will be $25 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under.

Taste of Italy Menu:

Roasted Vegetable Salad

Cheese Tortellini

Penne Pasta

Herb Grilled Chicken

Italian Meatballs

Lemon-Butter Shrimp

Marinara Sauce

Creamy Alfredo

Vegetable Medley

Garlic Breadsticks

Assorted Dessert Table

For tickets (reservations must be made by Feb. 8) or more information, call 309-786-3779 or visit the BQC website.