A rescheduled showing of the 48th anniversary of the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at Davenport’s Capitol Theatre will feature original co-star Barry Bostwick.

Bostwick, now 78, was the original Brad Majors in the 1975 film, and the worldwide phenomenon on stage and screen has inspired fans to dress up and shout lines in theaters. The restored historic Capitol Theatre (330 W. 3rd St., Davenport) will show the unedited film at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, after the originally scheduled Oct. 6, 2023 screening was cancelled.

The newly restored Capitol Theatre (built in 1920) is at 3rd and Ripley streets, Davenport.

Tickets range from $30 to $179, available HERE. The Oct. 6 showing was to feature the actress who was Magenta (Patricia Quinn), but she couldn’t make the new date, according to the event organizer. All tickets purchased will be valid for the new date.

Following the Nov. 3 film, Barry Bostwick will dish on all his best behind-the-scenes stories of his life and career. Brad! Janet! Dr. Scott! Rocky! Whatever character you decide to be, make it your best costume and enter the costume contest.

A VIP meet and greet with Bostwick costs $179, available HERE.

Frank N Furter and his gruesome sidekicks pose at a photocall for the cult musical “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” directed by Jim Sharman for 20th Century Fox. Cast members include Tim Curry, Patricia Quinn, Richard O’Brien and Little Nell Campbell (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images).

To get ready for the celebrity film showing (Bostwick’s extensive career includes playing the mayor in the sitcom Spin City from 1996–2002), you can see a live version of “The Rocky Horror Show” this month at The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island.

The stage show will be performed on Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 20-21 and 27-28, at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., and Sundays Oct. 22 and 29 at 6 p.m. The 7 p.m. Oct. 21 show is sold out.

Those tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show, available HERE.