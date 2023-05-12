Free concerts return on Thursdays at Moline’s Bass Street Landing, off 17th Street and River Drive, starting on May 18.

With food and beverages available for purchase, all you need to bring is a lawn chair! Outside alcohol will not be allowed, according to a city release Friday. In the event of inclement weather, concerts concert will be moved to Pour Bros. Craft Taproom (1209 4th Ave., Moline).

This summer’s lineup is: