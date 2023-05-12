Free concerts return on Thursdays at Moline’s Bass Street Landing, off 17th Street and River Drive, starting on May 18.
With food and beverages available for purchase, all you need to bring is a lawn chair! Outside alcohol will not be allowed, according to a city release Friday. In the event of inclement weather, concerts concert will be moved to Pour Bros. Craft Taproom (1209 4th Ave., Moline).
This summer’s lineup is:
- May 18: Smooth Groove
- May 25: Fair Warning
- June 1: Jason Carl Band
- June 8: Stephen Hull Experience
- June 15: Tony Hoeppner & Friends
- June 22: North of 40
- June 29: Class of ’82
- July 6: Levee Town
- July 13: Wicked Liz & the Bellyswirls
- July 20: Far Out 283
- July 27: Funktastiic 5
- Aug. 3: The Knockoffs
- Aug. 10: Crooked Cactus Band