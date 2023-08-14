Summer time in the QC means a little AC.

The annual Alternating Currents festival is Aug. 17-20, 2023 — taking place across more than two dozen venues in downtown Davenport along with key performances in downtown Rock Island and Bettendorf. AC features over 100 musical performances, comedy sets, film screenings, local art displays and even pro wrestling.

Alternating Currents is where music lovers come to jam with top rising musicians, film enthusiasts encounter pictures that spark meaningful conversations, admirers of art experience works that produce deep personal connections and comedians induce the big laughs that each person needs every so often, according to a Quad Cities Chamber release Monday.

Each performance takes place inside and out of treasured venues located on the idyllic QC riverfront, the perfect backdrop for showcasing the creative character of the region. It’s where you’ll find dozens of unique restaurants, shops, bars and more to explore as you move from one venue to the next, just like the flow of alternating currents, the release says.

The 2023 lineup can be found on the Alternating Currents app, the go-to resource for discovering everything that the festival has to offer. Users can discover the acts that interest them and customize their personal festival schedule, enabling the creation of their own uniquely captivating Alternating Currents experience. To download the free app, visit the AC website HERE.

Exciting new additions include Beaux Arts Fair on the Figge Plaza; Made Market QC moving outside on East 2nd Street in downtown Davenport; River Action’s Floatzilla delivering live music at the Davenport Main Street launch site, as well as a marquee performance by Lissie and her band at Schwiebert Park in downtown Rock Island and comedy at Adventurous Brewing in downtown Bettendorf.

The Silent Disco in the Davenport Skybridge during Alternating Currents will be Friday and Saturday from 9 to 11 p.m.

Plus, a festival favorite, Quad City Arts Silent Disco returns to the Davenport Skybridge.

Festival highlights include:

LIVE MUSIC

Rock Island native and folk rocker Lissie and her band will perform on Thursday, Aug. 17 at Rock Island’s Schwiebert Riverfront Park.

will perform on Thursday, Aug. 17 at Rock Island’s Schwiebert Riverfront Park. Chicago pop-punk legends the Smoking Popes return to AC for the first time since 2017 as part of their journey to “melt America, one face at a time.”

return to AC for the first time since 2017 as part of their journey to “melt America, one face at a time.” Nominated as the 2023 Emerging Act of the Year at the Americana Music Honors & Awards, Adeem the Artist will perform their roots & country music at AC.

will perform their roots & country music at AC. The Midwest Country Music Organization’s reigning Entertainer of the Year, Muscatine-based Monica Austin will belt out her country tunes during AC.

will belt out her country tunes during AC. Quad Cities musician CJ Parker named “a rising star” by MTV in 2022 will make an appearance with his full band.

named “a rising star” by MTV in 2022 will make an appearance with his full band. At the Quad City Arts Silent Disco, attendees will bust a move to a variety of music as they use their headphones to switch from one DJ to the next at the Davenport Skybridge.

Rock Island native Lissie Maurus will play a free show Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at Rock Island’s Schwiebert Park.

ART HIGHLIGHTS

Made Market QC, a handmade and vintage maker’s market will showcase 100+ vendors covering two blocks on East 2 nd St.

a handmade and vintage maker’s market will showcase 100+ vendors covering two blocks on East 2 St. The Beaux Arts Fair will celebrate their 70 th Anniversary bringing artisan booths and one-of-a-kind artwork to AC on the Figge Art Museum’s Bechtel Plaza.

will celebrate their 70 Anniversary bringing artisan booths and one-of-a-kind artwork to AC on the Figge Art Museum’s Bechtel Plaza. Alternating Currents 2023 Art Partner, TBK Bank will provide artists an opportunity to create a community mural in downtown Davenport during the festival.

COMEDY EVENTS

Comedy veteran and underground hero Richard Reese will dish out some big laughs during his standup performance.

will dish out some big laughs during his standup performance. Recently voted The Kansas City Pitch’s “Best Local Comic,” comedian Brittany Tilander will deliver her radical sense of honesty to the AC comedy stage.

will deliver her radical sense of honesty to the AC comedy stage. Standup comedian Tyler Walsh has emerged as a unique Midwestern comedic voice, and he’s transforming his experiences into relatable laughs for the AC crowd.

FILM FESTIVAL

The Alternating Currents Film Festival returns with over 30 film screenings in four categories: narrative, experimental, documentary and student. Cash and trophy prizes are given to the top films in their category.

Floatzilla (floatzillaqc.org) is an annual event (Saturday, Aug. 19) as paddle enthusiasts try to break the world record for the most kayaks and canoes in the water at once.

MORE FUN

The Rumble in Rocktown returns toWake Brewing in downtown Rock Island with an action-packed lineup of SCW professional wrestling talent.

The Idea Factory returns to the AC lineup with panel discussions and interactive forums on engaging topics.

returns to the AC lineup with panel discussions and interactive forums on engaging topics. Live music in downtown Davenport will kick off River Action’s Floatzilla, as paddle enthusiasts attempt to break the world record of 3,150 kayaks and canoes in the water at once.

Rock Island events for AC

The Speakeasy in downtown Rock Island (1818 3rd Ave.) is one of the most popular venues for stand-up comedy in the area and is thrilled to be participating in Alternating Currents this year. On Saturday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m., it will present four of the funniest stand-up comics in the area, with emcee Chris Starman:

Leslie Mitchell

Jen Kuhle

Tyler Walsh

Austin Black

Doors open at 7 and the show begins at 8 p.m. Seating is limited so make sure to arrive early, and those attending must be 18 or older. Other downtown Rocktown events for AC are: