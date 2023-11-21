Riding a fresh wave of Beatlemania, nearly 60 years after the Fab Four first conquered America, one of the world’s most popular Beatles tribute acts will play in Davenport.

The Liverpool Legends – handpicked by George Harrison’s sister, Louise (who died last January) – will perform at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $48 to $88, available HERE, or by calling 563-326-8500.

The Liverpool Legends with Louise Harrison, sister of the late Beatle George Harrison.

The Grammy-nominated and internationally acclaimed Liverpool Legends are four talented musicians and actors, handpicked by Louise Harrison to honor her brother’s legacy and re-create the band that changed the world forever. Experience the complete history of The Beatles, starting with the early mop-top hits, such as “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” “She Loves You” and “Twist and Shout.”

You’ll then take a Magical Mystery Tour down “Penny Lane,” through the psychedelic era of “Sgt. Pepper.” And in “The End,” “Come Together” and you can sing and dance to classics like “Get Back,” “Here Comes the Sun” and “Hey Jude.”

This one-of-a-kind Beatles show is narrated by Louise Harrison (who died at 91 Jan. 30, 2023), and she was an instrumental part of the promotion of The Beatles in the early years. With precise attention to every musical detail, along with costume changes, vintage instruments and special effects, Liverpool Legends aims to make you feel like you are watching the real thing, says a concert release.

The Liverpool Legends in concert.

Marty Scott plays George, and in a 2017 story on the band website, Scott and Louise Harrison recalled they had recently become friends when she spotted him performing as George Harrison in a festival in Chicago just a few months after George had passed away (Nov. 29, 2001).

“This figure comes out on stage looking exactly like my brother, singing a song [‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’] sounding exactly like my brother, and for the first time since he had died, the tears just streamed down my face,” Louise Harrison recalled.

It was then that they struck up a friendship and eventually a plan to work together. Scott ended up starting a new band that he named the Liverpool Legends with Harrison as an integral part.

The popular Beatles tribute band will perform at Davenport’s Adler Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Among the accomplishments for Liverpool Legends:

Nominated for a Grammy Award for their work on “Fab Fan Memories — The Beatles Bond.”

Toured all over the world with sold-out performances in the U.S., Mexico, India, Israel, Ukraine, and South America.

Headlined the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., in front of 68,000 people.

Received national attention when they re-created The Beatles famed 1966 concert at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

Headlined at the world-famous Carnegie Hall in New York City where The Beatles performed in 1964.

Chosen over every other Beatles Tribute band in the world by top television and film producer Jerry Bruckheimer (“CSI,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “National Treasure”) to portray The Beatles.

Performed at The Cavern Club in Liverpool and recorded at the famed Abbey Road Studios in London.

Received the Travelers’ Choice Award by TripAdvisor in 2023, placing Liverpool Legends in the top 10% of attractions worldwide.

Many tribute acts recreate the sound and the harmonies of the Fab Four, but Liverpool Legends takes it one step further. All four band members have mastered the looks, mannerisms, and the thick Liverpool accent, that makes the experience totally authentic, the band release says. For more information, visit the band website HERE.