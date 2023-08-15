The long-running Beaux Arts Fair in downtown Davenport will join the Alternating Currents Festival lineup on Saturday and Sunday, August 19-20.

This juried fine art/fine craft fair celebrates creativity and welcomes art lovers of all ages and backgrounds. Admission is free to all who attend with all proceeds from the fair benefitting the Figge Art Museum’s educational programs and exhibitions throughout the year, according to a museum release Tuesday.

Enjoy spin art each day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and food vendors all day as you peruse the one-of-a-kind artworks that will undoubtedly enhance your collection.

“We are excited to align the Beaux Arts Fair with the Alternating Currents Festival so attendees will be able to experience the diverse range of artistic treasures created by the participating artists,” Beaux Arts Committee member Linda Hardin said in Tuesday’s release. “We hope the move to this date will introduce the fair to a new generation of art lovers.”

Inside the Figge (225 W. 2nd St.), museum admission will be free both Saturday and Sunday. Stroll the galleries and check out the exhibitions on view including “The Life and Art of Charles M. Schulz,” creator of the Peanuts comic strip.

Stick around to shop the Art Tag Sale taking place in the Figge’s Quad City Bank & Trust Grand Lobby, where guests are invited to seek out their favorite works for only $5 to $40.

Follow the Figge Art Museum on social media for sneak peeks of featured works. Admission to the Beaux Arts Fair and the Figge is free, and food and drinks are available for purchase.

The fair hours are Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. For more information, visit the fair website HERE.