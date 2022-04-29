Two days before his 66th birthday, QC musician and disc jockey Dave Ellis passed away from lung cancer, at 65, on April 23, 2022, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Ellis was born April 25, 1956, in Muscatine. He married Kathy Chapman, and while they later divorced, remained friends, according to his obituary.

Those left to honor his memory include his life partner and best friend of many years, Tammy Viscioni; children Jesse Ellis and Hannah (Chad) Ellis Ackerman, both of Davenport; daughter-in-law, Shelly Ellis; grandchildren, Baleigh, Leah, and Evie; niece, Tawny Cunningham; nephew, Jay Craig Ellis, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends.

Dave went to school at Marycrest and worked as a respected social worker for many years in a variety of positions. He also worked as a disc jockey, commercial writer and voiceover actor for area radio and television stations. In 1992, Ellis opened KD Tees, an extremely successful screen-printing business that is still going strong today. He continued to fulfill orders until his final days, his obituary said.

Although Dave had successful careers, his true passion was his music. He played in several bands over the years, including Audrey and the Blue Cats and The TZZR Band. He and Dave Stanbro, his musical partner for many years, entertained crowds as the ever-popular duo, The Frydaddies. He also hosted open mic nights, performed solo and with friends, and invited friends and musicians from all around to perform at his infamous barn parties in Muscatine.

When he wasn’t working or performing, he enjoyed watching live music with friends and traveling.

Throughout the years, Ellis donated many T-shirts and lots of entertainment to various charities and fundraisers. He was always there to lend a listening ear, to give a hug, or tell a bad joke, his obit said.

“Dave was a beloved community member who made friends wherever life took him. He lived a full and happy life, bringing smiles and laughter to the lives of many,” the obituary said. “An altruistic man with a kind and tender heart, Dave served as a mentor and confidant to many.”

A celebration of his life is being planned for May 17 at Gypsy Highway, Davenport.