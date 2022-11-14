A benefit to raise money for mental health services will be held Saturday, Nov. 19th at Raccoon Motel, 315 E. 2nd St., Davenport.

The event will feature live music and a silent art auction, with all proceeds to benefit the local National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Greater Mississippi Valley chapter. NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

As part of the event, local rock trio Dynoride will release its first new album in eight years, titled “You Better Watch Out.” The 24-track album features a selection of Christmas songs, both original and cover, and skits. Inspiration for the album began about five years ago, when the group began performing Christmas songs at nursing homes, senior living centers, and churches while dressed as elves, according to a Monday event release.

”Those experiences were so much fun and each year we found ourselves being asked to play more and more around the holiday time,” Burnell Eckardt, vocalist and guitar player, said in the release.

Below is the program schedule for Nov. 19:

2 p.m. – Doors open

– Doors open 3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. — Louisiana Drifter

— Louisiana Drifter 4:45 – 5:30 p.m. — Road Soda

— Road Soda 6 — 6:45 p.m. — The Black Napkin

— The Black Napkin 7:15 – 8 p.m. — Dynoride (album release)

— Dynoride (album release) 9 — 9:45 p.m. — The Memphis Diaves

— The Memphis Diaves 10:15 p.m. — 11 p.m. –– Afterdarks

The rock trio Dynoride (seen here performing as elves) will release their newest album at a Nov. 19 Davenport benefit.

According to the Facebook event page, the “Life is Beautiful” benefit is inspired by the life and death of William Martin Jr. He was a musician, artist, and an advocate for creativity. “We honor his life by celebrating each others’ talents,” the page says, noting they are remembering his suicide on Oct. 5th, 2017 by supporting NAMI with funds raised.

For more information on the local NAMI chapter, visit its website.