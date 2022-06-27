During the month of July, Jen Hunt will have her artworks featured at the Bishop Hill Creative Commons, located at 309 N. Bishop Hill St. in Bishop Hill.

Hunt resides in Bettendorf, and is a multimedia artist. Her mediums include photography, upcycled sculpture, and abstract art. She is inspired by patterns found in nature and astronomy. Her acrylic paint on canvas reflects the beauty of chaos theory, according to a Bishop Hill release.

For more information, visit bishophillcommons.com, or the Bishop Hill Creative Commons Facebook page.