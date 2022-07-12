Pat Bereskin, owner of Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, is ready to begin the next phase of her career, starting with a public reception Friday, July 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Her gallery (2967 State St., Bettendorf) will host a “Reinventing Bereskin” party where 100% of the proceeds from artwork sales will go towards the Art Academy Scholarship Fund. A silent auction will include art from Bereskin, Dave Anderson, Brad Bisbey, Tim Schiffer, Rose Moore, Terri Brinson, Claire Waterman and more.

Bereskin’s Art Academy — her legacy — will be moving to the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, and The Family Museum, Bettendorf, starting Aug. 1, 2022. Along with that partnership, the physical Bereskin Art Gallery will close its doors and transition into a 100% online store by July 31.

Bettendorf artist and teacher Pat Bereskin.

Anyone interested in purchasing art in person at the gallery must do so by July 23.

The newly-branded Art Academy at the Figge will be for intermediate to advanced level students in upper elementary school through high school age. The Beginner Art Academy at the Family Museum is for beginner level students in early elementary grades. Both locations will begin their class offerings in August.

The Art Academy is designed for students to enhance their artistic skills through various teaching techniques Beréskin (aka “Mrs. B”) has perfected over the years, according to a Figge release. Students bring their most current artwork and interview with Bereskin for the ongoing academy classes that meet weekly during the school year (August-May). This allows the student to see if it is a good fit for them and Bereskin to evaluate what level is best suited for the student.

“I knew it was time for me to take a step back and think about my legacy,” Bereskin has said. “The Figge and Family Museum are the perfect venues for my art academy to continue to thrive. I will be closing the gallery on August 1, 2022 and will be focusing on my art and teaching. I am looking forward to turning the page on this next chapter.”

The Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf, will close by July 31.

Bereskin has been teaching art to children for three decades and after 28 years at the Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, the classes will be moving locations, but the Art Academy she worked hard to build will remain intact for future generations. The gallery has been at 2967 State St., Bettendorf, since 2017.

There will be over 35 classes being offered this fall for all ages and abilities. Plus, the newly created Clay Lab, also at The Art Academy at the Figge, will allow for current and future ceramics students to continue to learn from exceptional educators and artisans.

For younger Academy students (early elementary), classes will be available through The Beginner Art Academy at The Family Museum. Along with The Art Academy, the STEAM on Wheels program will also move to the Family Museum. Sam McCullum, executive director of Steam on Wheels, will be bringing his unique classes that explore art, math and the sciences, for students age 4 and up.

Bereskin’s website is bereskinartgallery.com.