On Wednesday, July 26, the Bettendorf Public Library will host an Art Legacy League Hand Lettering and Calligraphy Workshop, a news release says.

The class is open to adults and a part of the library’s “Find Your Voice” Summer Reading Program. Space is limited for the free program at the library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf.

Register here or call 563-344-4175. The workshop is made possible through the generosity of the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.

Experienced and gifted Art Legacy League members Amy Nielsen and Paul P. Herrera, CSM Ret. will lead the workshop and guide attendees in hand lettering techniques. All materials needed to participant in the workshop will be provided.

The Art Legacy League is dedicated to preserving and promoting the tradition of art education principles developed by Father Edward M. Catich. The league offers classes, workshops, and special events to further its mission. For more information, visit here or call 563-344-4175.