Each May, major publishers get together to share the magic of reading by offering free comic books for the taking.

The Bettendorf Public Library will host a Free Comic Book Day celebration on Saturday, May 6, according to a news release.

(freecomicbookday.com)

The Creation Studio of the Bettendorf Public Library will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for readers of all ages to pick from an assortment of Free Comic Book Day 2023 titles to take home. Registration is not required for this free event.

The library is at 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf.

In addition to the free comics, there will be a variety of comic-book-related activities throughout the library all day. All attendees will get one raffle ticket for a gift card to In This Issue Comics in Bettendorf.

Attendees who come in (library appropriate) costume will receive additional raffle entries.

Free Comic Book Day at the Bettendorf Public Library is sponsored by The Bettendorf Public Library Foundation and In This Issue Comics. For more information, visit here or call 563-344-4175.