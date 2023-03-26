“Music from the Heartland” will be offered in concert by the Bettendorf Park Band at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3775 Middle Road, Bettendorf.

The performance is free and open to the public.

The Bettendorf Park Band started in the fall of 1967 and today consists of more than 40 musicians who rehearse weekly and perform several concerts a year. The volunteer concert band provides a welcoming environment where musicians of varying skill levels can develop, broaden, and express their musical abilities through rehearsal and performance.