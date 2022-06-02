The 2022 Movies in the Park series begins this Saturday, June 4, with “Encanto.” The movies will be shown on a large inflatable screen at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf.

The movies will start at 9 p.m. Admission is free and open to all ages. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and enjoy a movie under the stars. For more details, call 563-344-4113.

Saturday, June 4 “Encanto”

Saturday, June 11 “Jungle Cruise”

Saturday, June 18 “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”

Saturday, June 25 “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Weather cancellations will be made by 5 p.m. on the day of the showing and will be uploaded to the events section on the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Facebook page.