The Summit senior living complex in Bettendorf will hold its first art gala next week in honor of a former resident.
John Stratton, 95, died on July 24, 2023, and his children Helen Moorhead, Marge Stratton, and Jay (Penny) Stratton have decided to have a gala at their father’s home, The Summit, 4699 53rd Ave., Bettendorf.
Artwork by John, other residents, team members and families will be sold at the fundraiser Tuesday, Aug. 29th from 3 to 5 p.m. All proceeds will support an annual John Stratton Arts Scholarship in the amount of $1,000, to be awarded by the Figge Art Museum to a student pursuing art education.
A native of Birmingham, Ala., John Stratton and his family moved to the Quad Cities in 1958. He purchased Koopman Florist and in 1967, he merged his business and became a partner in Kimberly Barn. In 1970, he began his real estate career with Ruhl and Ruhl and later had his own firm, Stratton Real Estate. John was a lifelong member of the Fraternal Lodge 221, Scottish Rite, Kaaba Shrine, and the Mohassen Grotto.
He was a past member of the Davenport Rotary Club, served on several Davenport Chamber of Commerce committees, and the Davenport Country Club, and he was a volunteer with the Quad Cities SCORE Chapter 432.
John was a regional artist who painted in oil, acrylic, watercolor and more, and his son, Jay Stratton, is a noted Quad Cities woodsmith.