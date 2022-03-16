Millions of people worship Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as “Queen Bey.” The “Beyoncé Mass” — a groundbreaking Christian service featuring Beyonce’s music — is coming to Rock Island next month, but doesn’t worship the 40-year-old superstar.

The service celebrates the spirituality of Black women and will be performed April 13 at Augustana College, 7 p.m. at Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island.

“Beyonce Mass” uses the music and life of Beyoncé as a tool to cultivate an empowering conversation about Black women—their lives, bodies, and voices—and create an experience of story, scripture, and song that calls for the liberation of all people, according to an Augie release Wednesday.

“It does not deify Beyoncé. The worship service uses Beyoncé’s life and music as a tool to engender positive, empowering conversations about Black women,” according to an FAQ on the service website.

“Beyoncé Mass is a womanist worship service. Womanism recognizes and celebrates the lives, beauty, culture, spirituality, and experiences of Black women and is committed to the survival, well-being, and wholeness of all people,” the site says.

The Beyoncé Mass at Augustana is sponsored by Campus Ministries, Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Office of Student Inclusion and Diversity, and Office of International Student and Scholar Service.

The womanist ethic that undergirds the Mass will explore the ways that communities find strength, joy, and ingenuity in spite of the obstacles in society, according to the release, noting it focuses on how marginalized communities, especially Black women, are a manifestation of God’s love in the world.

Created and curated by Rev. Yolanda Norton, Visiting Professor at Moravian Theological Seminary and founder of the Global Arts and Theology Experience, the inaugural Beyoncé Mass drew roughly 1,000 people at its inaugural event at San Francisco’s historic Grace Cathedral in April 2018. Since then, the worship service has traveled to Los Angeles, Calif., Lisbon, Portugal, and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

“Beyoncé Mass is a Christian worship service that centers Black women and embraces a liberation theology for all people,” Rev. Norton said in the release.

“This is not a service deifying, or even centering Beyoncé. The premise is that Beyoncé’s music and life reflects so many aspects of Black women’s stories,” she said.

The April 13 event is free to the public.

The liturgy of Beyoncé Mass includes music from Beyonce’s vast discography, readings from prominent Black female leaders, and a sermon from Rev. Norton, who is ordained in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), is a Ph.D. candidate at Vanderbilt University in Hebrew Bible and Ancient Israel, and holds a Master of Divinity and Master of Theological Studies from Wesley Theological Seminary and B.A. in political science from Syracuse University.

Tickets are available to campus and the public at no cost, at augustana.edu/tickets.