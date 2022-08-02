The Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Festival is returning to the Rhythm City Casino Event Center, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, this Thursday, Aug. 4 to Saturday, Aug. 6.
Hours are 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, and 11:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.; 6 – 11 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. The band schedule is as follows:
Thursday, Putnam Museum —
3:00-4:00 Chicago Cellar Boys
Thursday, Rhythm City Casino —
6:00-6:45 Bix Youth Jazz Band
7:00-7:45 T.J. Muller Trio
8:00-9:45 Jeff Barnhart — Ragtime to Swing
Friday, Rhythm City Casino —
11:30-12:15 Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles
12:30-1:15 New Orleans Night Owls
1:30-2:15 Bix Youth Jazz Band
2:30-3:15 T.J. Muller Trio
3:30-4:15 Dave Bennett Quartet
6:00-6:45 Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles
6:45 Bix Lives Award
7:00-7:45 Graystone Monarchs
8:00-8:45 NOLA Jazz Band
9:00-9:45 New Orleans Night Owls
10:00-10:45 Chicago Cellar Boys
Saturday, Oakdale Cemetery —
10:00-11:00 NOLA Jazz Band
Saturday, Rhythm City Casino —
11:30-12:15 Dave Bennett Quartet
12:30-1:15 NOLA Jazz Band
1:30-2:15 Graystone Monarchs
2:30-3:15 Benny Goodman Trio
3:15 Youth Awards
3:30-4:15 Bix Youth Jazz Band
6:00-6:45 New Orleans Night Owls
7:00-7:45 Chicago Cellar Boys
8:00-8:45 Dave Bennett Quartet
9:00-9:45 Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles
10:00-10:45 Graystone Monarchs
On Sunday, Aug. 7, The Chicago Cellar Boys will be at The Knoxville Tap in Milan for the post-Bix Jazz Festival party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Reserved seating is almost gone, so make your reservation ASAP to grab one of the remaining seats, at $20; the cost is $15 at the door (meal included).
Call or text Josh Duffee at 563-650-3403 to make your reservation. PayPal, Venmo and Check are preferred payment methods.
The jazz festival tickets range from $35 per afternoon or evening session, to $65 for one full day, $130 for a two-day pass, and $150 for a weekend pass. For tickets and more information, click HERE.