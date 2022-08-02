The 2022 Bix jazz festival is Thursday, Aug. 4 to Saturday, Aug. 6 at Rhythm City Casino, Davenport.

The Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Festival is returning to the Rhythm City Casino Event Center, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, this Thursday, Aug. 4 to Saturday, Aug. 6.

Hours are 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, and 11:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.; 6 – 11 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. The band schedule is as follows:

Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles kick off Friday’s lineup at 11:30 a.m., will return at 6 p.m. Friday and 9 p.m. Saturday at Rhythm City.

Thursday, Putnam Museum —

3:00-4:00 Chicago Cellar Boys

Thursday, Rhythm City Casino —

6:00-6:45 Bix Youth Jazz Band

7:00-7:45 T.J. Muller Trio

8:00-9:45 Jeff Barnhart — Ragtime to Swing

Friday, Rhythm City Casino —

11:30-12:15 Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles

12:30-1:15 New Orleans Night Owls

1:30-2:15 Bix Youth Jazz Band

2:30-3:15 T.J. Muller Trio

3:30-4:15 Dave Bennett Quartet



6:00-6:45 Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles

6:45 Bix Lives Award

7:00-7:45 Graystone Monarchs

8:00-8:45 NOLA Jazz Band

9:00-9:45 New Orleans Night Owls

10:00-10:45 Chicago Cellar Boys

Saturday, Oakdale Cemetery —

10:00-11:00 NOLA Jazz Band

Saturday, Rhythm City Casino —

11:30-12:15 Dave Bennett Quartet

12:30-1:15 NOLA Jazz Band

1:30-2:15 Graystone Monarchs

2:30-3:15 Benny Goodman Trio

3:15 Youth Awards

3:30-4:15 Bix Youth Jazz Band



6:00-6:45 New Orleans Night Owls

7:00-7:45 Chicago Cellar Boys

8:00-8:45 Dave Bennett Quartet

9:00-9:45 Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles

10:00-10:45 Graystone Monarchs

On Sunday, Aug. 7, The Chicago Cellar Boys will be at The Knoxville Tap in Milan for the post-Bix Jazz Festival party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Reserved seating is almost gone, so make your reservation ASAP to grab one of the remaining seats, at $20; the cost is $15 at the door (meal included).

Call or text Josh Duffee at 563-650-3403 to make your reservation. PayPal, Venmo and Check are preferred payment methods.

The jazz festival tickets range from $35 per afternoon or evening session, to $65 for one full day, $130 for a two-day pass, and $150 for a weekend pass. For tickets and more information, click HERE.