The new season of Broadway at the Adler looks to celebrate the year of girl power.

Davenport’s Adler Theatre (136 E. 3rd St.) and Nederlander National Markets on Monday announced the 2022-2023 Broadway at the Adler Theatre season, sponsored by Smart Lexus of Quad Cities.

A scene from the “Legally Blonde” musical, to be staged at the Adler Theatre on Nov. 20, 2022.

The season — all with stories led by female protagonists — features “Anastasia,” a romantic and adventure-filled musical, perfect for the whole family, inspired by two beloved films; a trip to Harvard law with Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde: The Musical”; the eight-time Tony Award-winning “Hairspray”; a brand-new Lincoln Center production of the Lerner & Loewe classic, “My Fair Lady”; and the most popular family musical of all time, “Annie.”

Sales for new and renewing subscriptions begin Monday, June 13. On-sale dates for individual show tickets will be announced at a later date.

A scene from the musical “Annie,” coming to the Adler on May 10, 2023.

“We’re so thankful to partner with Nederlander National Markets to bring another great season of Broadway shows to the Adler Theatre,” Adler executive director Rick Palmer said in a Monday release. “Bringing these top-notch touring Broadway productions to Davenport is an important part of the Adler Theatre.”

The dates for the Broadway at the Adler Theatre 2022-2023 season are:

“Anastasia” — Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

"Legally Blonde" — Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

"Hairspray" — Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

"My Fair Lady" — Wednesday, March 8, 2023

"Annie" — Wednesday, May 10, 2023

The only way to guarantee seats to this lineup is to subscribe to a season subscription package, starting as low as $210 for all five shows. Call the Subscriber Hotline at 563-326-8522 Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or visit www.adlertheatre.com/broadway.

A scene from “Hairspray,” coming to the Adler on Jan. 31, 2023.

Benefits of being a subscriber include the best seats at the best prices, a guarantee of the same great seats to each season show, the option to renew those seats from year to year, and first options on upgrading seats. Subscribers also receive additional special ticket offers and the chance to purchase tickets to add-on shows before the general public.

Subscription tickets are mailed to each subscriber prior to the performance to avoid box office lines and lost ticket insurance is included at no additional charge.

For information on becoming a subscriber: