Quad City Music Guild hasn’t even opened its July show, but it’s already eyeing a big season for 2023, with powerhouse titles on tap for Prospect Park in Moline.
The community theater announced its next season slate Thursday on Facebook — its 75th season of Broadway in the park. It will consist of the following:
- “Rent” — March 2023
- “Singin’ in the Rain” — June 2023
- “The Wizard of Oz” — July 2023
- “Pippin” — August 2023
- “Sweeney Todd” — November 2023
The remainder of the 2022 season is comprised of “Cinderella,” “Jekyll & Hyde” and “Elf.” For more information, visit the Music Guild website.