Quad City Music Guild hasn’t even opened its July show, but it’s already eyeing a big season for 2023, with powerhouse titles on tap for Prospect Park in Moline.

The community theater announced its next season slate Thursday on Facebook — its 75th season of Broadway in the park. It will consist of the following:

“Rent” — March 2023

— March 2023 “Singin’ in the Rain” — June 2023

— June 2023 “The Wizard of Oz” — July 2023

— July 2023 “Pippin” — August 2023

— August 2023 “Sweeney Todd” — November 2023

The remainder of the 2022 season is comprised of “Cinderella,” “Jekyll & Hyde” and “Elf.” For more information, visit the Music Guild website.