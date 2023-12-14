The Big River Brass Band will present “A Very Brassy Christmas” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport.
Organist Chris Nelson will be featured. Admission is free.
For more information, visit here.
by: Linda Cook
