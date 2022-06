The Big River Brass Band will perform concerts in July and August:

7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1, Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf.

3 p.m. Saturday, July 9, Iowa Municipal Band Festival, Boone, Iowa.

7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, Central Park, Aledo, Ill.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Geneseo City Park, Geneseo, Ill.

7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, LeClaire Park, Davenport.

For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.