Like musicians blending their talents to raise a song, the River Music Experience, Bix Museum and the Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Society are partnering to present a jazz concert next month at the Redstone Room, on the 2nd floor of RME, 129 Main St., Davenport.

The NOLA Jazz Band is scheduled to perform March 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, available HERE.

From their debut in The Basement of The Des Moines Social Club in March 2015, the NOLA Jazz Band has been in demand across the greater Midwest, according to a band bio. They have also played many festivals across Iowa and the Midwest, and are highly sought after for larger private events in the Des Moines area. The band also continues to build their reputation regionally and across the U.S.

Band members have shared the stage with jazz greats and have been inducted into the Iowa Jazz and Rock & Roll Halls of Fame. They have also played at well-known Jazz clubs such as Spotted Cat in New Orleans and the Iridium and Smalls in New York City.

All band members have a common love for the “feel” of both traditional and current New Orleans based music – real, gutsy, raw, heartfelt, and entertaining, the bio says. The band truly enjoys playing this fun music together and sees their audiences as part of their “family living room experience” for each performance.

The NOLA Jazz Band loves to expose audiences to this traditional jazz music, its history, and emotion. One of the best compliments they have received from a number of audience members is “I don’t find myself liking jazz – however I LOVE whatever it is that you play!”

“Yes, we’ve actually heard that same quote many times and it warms our hearts to know people truly enjoy our playing,” the band says. “Just as traditional jazz was built on collaboration and diversity so is our band. The eight members of the band are represented by five generations ranging from their early 20s to mid-60s – each with their own unique experiences and musical talents.”

The RME and Bix Jazz Society partnered last Sept. 18 for an outdoor Rock Island NOLA Block Party (on Great River Plaza), featuring the nationally recognized New Orleans-based jazz band Tuba Skinny. The March 12 concert is made possible with support provided by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Bix Beiderbecke Museum and World Archives is located on the lower level of RME. Admission to the museum is free.