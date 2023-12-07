Due to unforeseen circumstances, The Black Box Theatre in Moline will open their production of “The Ho, Ho, Ho Show” on Friday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. It was originally due to open tonight at 1623 5th Ave., Moline.

“We appreciate your understanding and hope that you will join us for this bit of holiday confection,” says a Thursday announcement from Black Box.

The performance schedule is:

December 8, 9 at 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.

December 14, 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.

Dec. 15th will feature Wisenheimer – long-form improvisation.

