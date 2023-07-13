They say the show must go on, and Black Box Theatre in downtown Moline is ensuring it does.

Due to a health crisis from theater co-owner David Miller (who was to direct the musical “Rock of Ages” for August), and the tragic demolition of a building housing another QC theater (Mockingbird on Main), the BBT will not be presenting “Rock of Ages” this August, but will provide new offerings during the month as well as a home for two shows that had been scheduled for Mockingbird.

Next month’s lineup will be:

“Jenny Lind: The Real P.T. Barnum”– created and starring Shelley Cooper, Aug. 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 13 at 2 p.m.

When Jenny Lind came to America, to tour with “The Greatest Showman,” P.T. Barnum, she witnessed a nation torn apart over slavery. She embarked on a headline-grabbing tour that shared the spotlight with a political maelstrom, according to a Thursday Black Box release.

Shelley Cooper, who teaches at Augustana College, premiered the Jenny Lind show in Los Angeles in February 2023.

This one-woman opera show, fact-checks the film “The Greatest Showman,” and the real reason Jenny Lind (also known as the “Swedish Nightingale”) quit the tour. Lind was uncomfortable with Barnum’s relentless marketing of her and his questionable moral compass, or lack thereof.

Eavesdrop on Jenny’s final, brave confrontation of Barnum and enjoy some operatic gems from Jenny Lind’s concert tour. This show was made possible by an Augustana College Wallenberg Grant and had its world premiere at the Whitefire Theatre in Los Angeles, as an official selection for Solofest.

This production is also an official selection for the IUGTE 20th-anniversary event in Austria (July 2023) and an official selection for the Fort Worth Fringe Festival (September 2023). Directed by Michelle Crouch with accompanist Luke Tyler, tickets are $16.

“Big Rock Candy Mountain” — created by Tristan Tapscott and Danny White, Aug. 17, 18, 19 at 7:30 p.m., and Aug. 20 at 2 p.m.

If you’re a fan of the film “O Brother Where Art Thou” and the Circa ‘21 favorite “Southern Crossroads,” you’re going to love “Big Rock Candy Mountain,” the BBT release says.

A merry band of misfits sneak into a theatre hoping to stay out of trouble, but instead find themselves front and center in this story about the power of music and second chances.

“Big Rock Candy Mountain” was performed at the Circa Speakeasy in February 2021.

Add a down-on-her-luck theatre owner and her wacky assistant, a clueless town mayor, his scheming wife and bumbling sheriff and you’ve got yourself an evening of music and fun. The bluegrass-style show (featuring several classic songs) premiered in Rock Island in 2014. Tickets are $16.

Haus of Ruckus, Aug. 26 and 27 at 7:34 p.m.

Deep in the American southwest lurks a terrifying antlered rabbit of unbelievable skill. And fur. Haus Of Ruckus presents a remastered Elgin Fringe Festival ready version of “Jacques”alope! Come see the surreal buddy comedy about two friends and their quest to defeat this French cryptid and make it to Burning Man on time. It’s the same irreverent one-act with the same cartoonish characters, live music, and puppets. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Upcoming auditions

BBT will hold auditions for the remaining shows in its 2023 season on Monday, July 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring photo and resume and be prepared to sing. Ron May will provide accompaniment and will music direct “Thrill Me.”

“Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story” is a musical with a book, music, and lyrics by Stephen Dolginoff. It’s based on the true story of Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb, the so-called “thrill killers” who murdered a young boy in 1924 in order to commit “the perfect crime.”

Adam Cerny, left, and Thomas Alan Taylor starred in “Thrill Me” in February 2016 at the Circa Speakeasy, then directed by Lora Adams, and music directed by Ron May.

The story is told in flashbacks, beginning with a 1958 parole hearing (actors must be comfortable with a same-sex kiss). Roles needed are:

Bari-tenor Nathan Leopold (present as early 20s male)

Bari-tenor Richard Loeb (present as early 20ss male)

Rehearsals begin Oct. 23 and the show will run Nov. 9 to 18.

Set in 1930s New Orleans, “Suddenly Last Summer” by Tennessee Williams is a gothic melodrama with a shocking tale at its heart. In the grounds of a dark, troubled mansion, Mrs. Violet Venable prepares to host an explosive gathering.

She idolized her son, Sebastian, who died in gruesome circumstances the summer preceding the time of the play. Mrs. Venable is determined to protect his untarnished reputation at all costs. Sebastian’s traveling companion and cousin, Catharine Holly, returned from their fatal trip with wild, savage stories of Sebastian’s predilections for young boys which led to his gory death, and Mrs. Venable is determined to put an end to her tales.

The roles of Mrs. Venable and Dr. Cukrowicz have been cast. Others needed:

Mrs. Holly – Southern accent 40-50s

Miss Foxhill – Southern accent any age

George Holly – 20-something Southern gentleman

Sister Felicity – any age

Catherine Holly – Southern 20s

Rehearsals begin Sept. 18, and runs Oct. 19 to 28 (no Friday or Sunday rehearsals).

This holiday season brings “The Ho, Ho, Ho Show” by Cheri Coons, Sean Grennan, Kathy Santen (his wife), and Michael Dunn.

An irreverent holiday cabaret, think Manhattan Transfer meets Santa. Performers needed are soprano, alto, tenor and bari-tenor. Rehearsals begin Nov. 13, and performances are Dec. 7 to 16 (no show on the 15th).

For more information, visit the BBT website HERE.