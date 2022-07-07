Auditions for the remaining shows in the Black Box Theatre season are scheduled for July 23.

Music auditions for “Motherhood” and “All Is Calm” will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. The drama “My Brother’s Gift,” which will be taped and air on WQPT this fall, will follow from 1 to 3 p.m.

“Motherhood the Musical!” by Sue Fabisch, scheduled for Oct. 7 through 15.

In the original play “Motherhood the Musical,” four women share their insights, challenges and pleasures at a baby shower. In 90 minutes of fun, you’ll get a peek into the powerful friendship of Amy, a soon-to-be first-time mom; Brooke, a hard-working lawyer; Barb, a stressed-out mother of five; and Tina, a single mom seeking to balance work, family and her divorce.

“Motherhood” is a funny, yet loving look at being a mom at any age. It’s climbing the emotional mountain only to find that there’s laundry at the top.

For the BBT audition, prepare 16-32 bars of music for your audition, an accompanist is provided.

The cast (ages can play a bit younger or older) features:

BARB (30-45) – Stay-at-home mother of five. She has a dry, sarcastic sense of humor. She doesn’t own anything that isn’t machine-washable and would use her sleeve to wipe her child’s nose without hesitation. Her husband’s name is Chris and her kids are Daniel, Steven, Jessica, and “the twins.”

BROOKE (30-45) – Attorney, sophisticated. She loves a great handbag, her phone and shopping at Costco. She is married to Jeffrey, a stockbroker and has 2 kids, Kaitlyn and Tyler. She strives for success at work and at home, but sometimes worries if she really has it all in balance.

TINA (30-40) – Soccer Mom and mother of three. She is recently divorced and adjusting to her new identity as a “single mom.” Her family and her friends mean everything to her.

AMY (25-35) – Pregnant with her first child, Amy wants to do everything perfectly. She is meticulous in her research and in her preparation for motherhood. Like any new mom-to-be, she is blissfully unaware of how much her life will change after the baby arrives.

“All Is Calm” by Peter Rothstein and Erick Lichte, scheduled for Dec. 1 – 10.

The Western Front, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, and peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it. Sung a cappella (without accompaniment).

The cast required is 10 men — a combination of tenors, baritones, high baritones, and basses. Everyone auditioning must sing one up-tempo and one slow-tempo Christmas carol a cappella.

“My Brother’s Gift” by Claudia Haas, scheduled for Sept. 1 to 10.

Based on the remarkable true story of Heinz Geiringer — neighbor and friend of Anne Frank — we follow the story of a young artist and loving brother living in unconscionable circumstances. A trained musician at only 15 and now forced to live in hiding and silence, Heintz turns to painting and poetry to express his everyday terror but hope of the future. Through Heinz’s inspired paintings, nostalgic love of life, and his sister Eva’s remembrances, we are shown the power of art to offer hope and healing.

This production will be taped and air on WQPT in November 2022. You will be asked to read from the script.

The cast consists of Eva as an adult, Eva age 12-14, Heinz 16-18, Pappy/Herman/Christoffel Bakker, Mutti, and Sanne/Mrs. Jansen/Official/Margaret Bakker.

It is recommended that people auditioning for “My Brother’s Gift” and “All is Calm” do research on these pieces. These are true stories and it is important to know about them when auditioning, according to the Black Box release.

The BBT is committed to color-blind casting. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to audition. The theater is located at 1623 5th Ave., Moline.